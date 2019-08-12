Andile Dlamini celebrates Banyana’s goal at Wolfson Stadium yesterday.

Pretoria - South Africa(1) (1), Makhubela 22’, Zambia(0)

Banyana Banyana bagged their third successive Cosafa Championship after defeating Zambia in the final at a packed Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The result ensured that Banyana have now won the Cosafa Cup for the fifth time in six finals.

Moreover, this was the second time that Refiloe Jane inspired her compatriots to victory in the regional competition in three years. The South Africans, who have been under strain this year having endured a 13-game winless streak before the tournament, were in desperate need of a boost of confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Coming into yesterday’s encounter, Desiree Ellis’ troops had scored more goals and conceded less than any other team at the tournament, and had to keep their shape in the final. And they heeded the instructions, Tiisetso Makhubela scoring the game’s solitary goal during the first half.

Makhubela pounced on a loose ball following a blunder from Zambian goalkeeper Hazel Nali. But it could have been more for the South Africans had they been more clinical upfront.

After being teed by Lebohang Ramalepe with a delightful cross, Noxola Cesane created acres of space for herself before miskicking the ball to give the Zambians a slight opportunity at getting back into the game in the second half.

Zambia came guns blazing in the second half as they wanted to restore parity, but a lapse in concentration from striker Grace Chanda saw them miss their first real opportunity of the game.

However, the Zambians didn’t drop their heads as they went in search of an equaliser, only to be let down by their finishing.

Following some sloppy defending from Banyana, Rhoda Chileshe got on the end of a loose ball before her effort at goal ended in the stands.

South Africa nearly had their second of the game as confusion at the back saw Nali come off her line, but Amanda Mthandi’s effort was wayward and the follow-up from Robyn Moodlay was in vain as the Zambian defence had already regrouped.

It was Ode Fulutudilu who should have put the icing on the cake for her team. The South African forward raced between two Zambian centre-backs before her cheeky finish over Nali went wide.

The result won’t do Ellis’ troops any harm as prepare for their 2020 Games qualifiers against Botswana on 30 August. And Ellis will also have some of her overseas-based players back for selection having missed the tournament as it doesn’t fall under the Fifa calender.

Meanwhile, Basetsana clinched the bronze medal at their Cosafa Championships after beating Zimbabwe 5-3 on penalties on Saturday.

Pretoria News