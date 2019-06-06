MINISTER of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy assists in the erection of poles that will prevent cars from driving on to an open space used for illegal dumping of waste next to the Nellmapius clinic. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Minister of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy yesterday promised to ensure that waste management was translated into viable economic streams. Creecy joined a clean-up campaign in Nellmapius, which formed part of World Environment Day commemorations.

She was joined by MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa and other dignitaries.

She said part of the objectives of the national waste management strategy was to understand waste in the context of overall objectives of economic development and job creation.

Government research had shown that if proper attention was given to the value streams of waste - including plastic glass, paper and others - 69 000 jobs could be created.

MEC for Economic Development Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa joined Minister Barbara Creecy and others to pick up litter as part of World Environment Day yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)





“We could empower thousands of micro enterprises and co-operatives,” Creecy said.

She said the government was already doing important work in the value chain development, skills development and micro-enterprise development.

“What we need is an overall approach to all of the waste streams, straight from source, right to the issue of beneficiation.”

Armed with a spade, she planted one of the 120 trees that were donated for an open space in the area currently used as a landfill site.

The group then circled the Nellmapius area, picking up waste, later planting trees at Nellmapius clinic.

Creecy filled waste bags with paper and bottles picked up in the area.

She said the country's landfills were rapidly running out of space and the only solution was recycling.

However, she did admit they had to be staunchly committed to educating people about the environment.

“Individual action is not enough to curb the generation of waste and improve our recycling infrastructure. At the corporate level, product companies and brands can adopt better labelling systems.”

She admitted that since 2001, 80% of people in the country have had waste disposal facilities. The other 20%, who are predominantly black and poor and who lived in the informal settlements, did not have waste disposal facilities.

“As a result they used illegal means to dispose of their waste.

More often than not they burn the waste which in turn creates air pollution.”

Ramokgopa, who planted several trees, said with today's recycling infrastructure, recycling would only occur if there was an economic incentive to do so; if collection and processing costs were less than the value of the recycled end-product, recycling made economic sense.

“For waste pickers, rubbish trucks are just like cash-in-transit vans filled with money. It is a gold mine,” he said.

Ramokgopa said they would support this semi informal trade. The department had purchased “Tuk Tuks” that would be given out to the reclaimers nationwide.

“Everything will be revealed in due course as to who the beneficiaries are.”

According to the South African Waste Pickers’ Association, there were about 60000 waste pickers in the country who are unemployed but make a living from recycling.

Pretoria News