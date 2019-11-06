Baroka need something from Sundowns match









Wedson Nyirenda wants his team to grind out a win against Sundowns tonight. Backpagepix Pretoria - Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has issued his players a similar challenge to the one Pitso Mosimane put forward to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the two teams’ meeting at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight. Nyirenda, just like Mosimane, called on his players to grind out a result in what will be a tough match as both these teams are looking to find their groove. The reigning PSL champions lost their last league match before scrapping through to beat Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals. Bakgaga have had a miserable run and are without a win in their last six matches in all competitions. It’s a desperate situation for the Zambian who was challenged to win the league title by a chairman who isn’t shy to fire coaches. But the fact Baroka will be facing Sundowns will lift Nyirenda and his players’ spirits.

“First of all, 100 games in the PSL is a good achievement for the team,” Nyirenda. “We have moved from one level to another. We couldn’t play a better team than this one on such an occasion. It’s quite fitting.

“We are playing a team that hasn’t done well in their last two games. We haven’t seen much of them in their past two games, but they will come at us because they need the three points.

“They don’t want to have a big gap between them and the team that’s number one because they are a championship-winning team and they are also the defending champions.

“We are also in a bad situation on the log.

“We need to do something in this game. We need to grind out a win, which makes this fixture important for the both of us.”

Sundowns will be a strong challenge for Baroka, with the Brazilians looking to close the five-point gap between them and league leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns, however, have a game in hand. Baroka are meanwhile languish in 14th place on the league standings, four points ahead of Chippa United who are rooted at the bottom.

“We need strong mental strength from the players to play the next game after losing five games in a row in the league,” Nyirenda said.

“It is a big occasion. Everyone will come to watch. We will have a little bit of (a) crowd, and the players must be ready to face the crowd.”

Baroka’s biggest challenge has been their woeful display in front of goals. They have only scored six goals in the league.

Only Chippa, AmaZulu and Maritzburg United have a worse goal return than them. To fix this problem, Baroka signed former Bafana Bafana striker Prince Nxumalo.

“He is very much ready,” Nyirenda said.

“In terms of fitness, he is looking good. Mentally he is good. He is a very intelligent player. We needed such players in the past games we have played. It’s going to be important to have big-match temperament against Sundowns.

“Our players have a way of coming to the occasion when they play against big teams like this. They show something. So, it wouldn’t place much pressure on me. I know what the players can do when they are playing against big teams like Sundowns and Chiefs. Everyone wants to show who they are.”

Pretoria News