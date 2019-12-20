'Bat-mobile' joy for Villeria boy who can't walk









CHRISTIAAN Smith, 12, receives his motorised wheelchair nicknamed ‘Bat-mobile’ from the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of South Africa. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Even though he had little to say, the excitement and visible joy on 12-year-old Christiaan Smith’s face was contagious as he whizzed around the family backyard in Villieria on his "Bat-mobile" yesterday. The “Bat-mobile” is what Christiaan affectionately nicknamed his motorised wheelchair, which was donated to him by the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of South Africa. Christiaan, although hesitant initially when he was first placed on the wheelchair minutes after making it outside, couldn't stop beaming while going around the yard with his friend at his side. His mother, Sandra Smith, who was equally emotional, said the journey following Christiaan’s diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy had not been an easy one, especially as she is a single, unemployed mother. Smith said he had been diagnosed with the muscle-wasting disease which was very aggressive and resulted in her son losing his ability to walk aged 11.

“Since we contacted the foundation, they have been very helpful, sending through the social worker who visits regularly to help us along this path. I’m not working at the moment as I have to take care of him.

“When he was initially diagnosed with the disease, I freaked out because in my mind I thought it was similar to the condition that former rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen had, but it is not.” The late former Springbok captain was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Smith said her son wanted to be like other normal children, but she had to explain things to him as he had difficulty lifting something as light as a two-litre cold drink bottle.

She said upon hearing the news of the wheelchair donation, she cried for two days straight.

“I cried so much my sister thought someone (had) died. We’re beyond grateful as it has been a long time since we’ve been praying for some kind of help.”

Rabie Modisane, general manager for the foundation, said they were pleased they had been able to donate the wheelchair worth R30000 to Christiaan.

Modisane said their organisation would not have been able to offer the much-needed help without donations and in this case that of the Wetterhahn Foundation. “We need lawmakers to ensure that caregivers of people with disabilities, like Christiaan’s mother, are given preference for employment so that they can take care of their children too,” Modisane added.

Pretoria News