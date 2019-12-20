The “Bat-mobile” is what Christiaan affectionately nicknamed his motorised wheelchair, which was donated to him by the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation of South Africa.
Christiaan, although hesitant initially when he was first placed on the wheelchair minutes after making it outside, couldn't stop beaming while going around the yard with his friend at his side.
His mother, Sandra Smith, who was equally emotional, said the journey following Christiaan’s diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy had not been an easy one, especially as she is a single, unemployed mother.
Smith said he had been diagnosed with the muscle-wasting disease which was very aggressive and resulted in her son losing his ability to walk aged 11.