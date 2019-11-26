Batohi loses appeal bid over pay hike ruling for senior prosecutors









NATIONAL Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi lost her legal bid to appeal against last month’s judgment in which a court ordered that her deputies were entitled to “their long overdue” promise of a salary and benefits increase. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled on October 15 that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had to comply with a notice in the Government Gazette of December 2, 2010, announcing that about 57 senior prosecutors were entitled to increases. This never happened, while their juniors who reported to them received their increases. The result was that the junior prosecutors earned in many cases more than their supervisors. Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen made it clear in his judgment that these promises were long overdue. He ruled that they had to receive their payment, backdated to 2007. Batohi now said in an affidavit to court that the judgment and the orders - to implement the increases - “caught the opposing respondents (government and the NPA) by surprise”.

This prompted the judge to say he was upset by Batohi's statement, because it meant that she believed no judge would ever rule against the state.

In her application to explain why the NPA filed its application for leave to appeal late, Batohi said it is very difficult for her to litigate against her own staff. She said the decision was not taken lightly. But she believed that another court would find in favour of the NPA. She said this matter was in the public interest and should be dealt with by the Supreme Court of Appeal or even the Constitutional Court.

She blamed the fact that the leave to appeal application was filed too late on the fact that the NPA obtained the services of a new senior advocate, who needed some time to prepare.

Batohi said the only reason she appointed new counsel was so that she could get a second opinion on the matter.

“I assure this court that the decision to litigate against my senior management, whom I respect, whose interests I hold dear and whose contentment in their employ with the NPA is of utmost importance to me, has not been taken lightly.”

She held strong views about how unacceptable it was to litigate against her senior management, and at a stage she even considered to abide by the court’s decision, she said.

But the judgment and orders had far reaching implications for the NPA and the broader public service, including significant financial consequences.

She said this appeal bid was difficult given her reluctance to litigate against her own staff.

Many meetings were held after last month’s judgment and one of the issues was that the financial implications for the NPA would be enormous, as it would cost hundreds of millions of rand to implement, which has not been budgeted for.

One of the reasons Batohi and her office felt that the judgment was wrong, was that they felt deputies and chief prosecutors were excluded from the benefits set out in two collective agreements which saw junior prosecutors receive salary hikes more than a decade ago.

The deputies earlier turned to court after a battle of more than a decade to hold the NPA to its promise of better salaries, which they said they were entitled to.

Judge Van der Westhuizen meanwhile yesterday concluded that his judgment stood in place, as no other court would come to a different finding.

It is not clear at this stage what the NPA’s next move will be, as Batohi told the court its orders are unclear as to its implementation.

