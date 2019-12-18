Battle for the soul of Tshwane









ACTING Executive Mayor Abel Tau greets ANC supporters as he arrives at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday for the matter regarding the removal of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council speaker Katlego Mathebe. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA Pretoria - The DA has been accused of deliberately delaying the removal from office of Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council speaker Katlego Mathebe. The stinging criticism was levelled against the party by both the ANC and EFF moments after the legal battle by the Tshwane ruling party and its two fierce rivals was delayed by 48 hours. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, postponed the matter to tomorrow after it emerged that Advocate Etienne Labuschagne - for Mathebe, acting speaker Zweli Khumalo, Mokgalapa and Acting Executive Mayor Abel Tau - was late in making supplementary applications for his clients. The ANC and EFF were in court to take on the DA in the much-anticipated legal showdown regarding the removal of Mathebe and Mokgalapa. ANC legal representative Advocate Phasha Ngandwe said he had not yet perused the court papers and would need more time to do so. This prompted Judge Neil Tuchten to postpone the matter to tomorrow to allow Ngandwe time to file the answering affidavit.

The urgent court application was brought by the DA on December 6 in a bid to interdict the City from implementing council’s resolutions to oust Mokgalapa and Mathebe from office. The resolutions were taken during a special council sitting on December 5.

The court had granted the party an interim order, which suspended the resolutions, and postponed the case to yesterday.

The removal of Mokgalapa and Mathebe was made amid chaos which broke out when the EFF and ANC blocked Khumalo from taking over from Mathebe, who had recused herself from the meeting.

Reacting to the court postponement, ANC regional leader Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “The judge has said there is a new application. We were served only this morning (yesterday) with a new application (which) is for the ‘former’ mayor Mokgalapa and the purported acting mayor Abel Tau, ‘former’ speaker Mathebe and the purported deputy speaker Khumalo.”

He said the DA realised the City never submitted an application and therefore “they made a supplementary application with a new application”.

Maepa was confident the ANC would emerge victorious tomorrow.

Tshwane EFF leader Moafrika Mabogwana said: “We came here very confident that this case is going to be a walkover. I think the DA is applying delaying tactics. They don’t have a case, hence they have brought new applications, which also speaks about the acting mayor. We have not passed any motion of no-confidence against the acting mayor. We have passed a motion of no-confidence against the mayor.”

Maepa said the DA filed an urgent application as if there was no remedy that it could obtain using council rules.

“Why do you come to court if the (council) rules allow? We are also arguing that this order was granted erroneously because the court was misled that Tshwane has made an application and then court today found out," he said.

“There was no legal representative team of the City because Tshwane has said it never made this kind of application. The DA claims that it is core applicant to the City; if the City doesn’t have attorneys or made an application, how then does the DA become core applicant core applicant to who?” he said.

DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said: “They said they were not served with court papers from the speaker and happily from the DA’s side they got court papers.

“From the speaker’s side they said they got the notices and they indicated they had the intention to oppose. How do you indicate the intention to oppose if you don’t have the papers?”

Moriarty said what transpired during a special council sitting was “more like a military coup rather than the rule of law. I think the judge is going to rule heavily against them and justice will prevail”.

Moriarty said the party’s investigation against Mokgalapa, who is embroiled in a sex tape scandal with former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge could be completed early in the new year.

Mokgalapa remains on special leave.

Tau assured the public it was business as usual at Tshwane House.

Pretoria News