Pretoria - Two Lyttelton Manor High School pupils captured fighting on a video that has since gone viral have been suspended. In the video, the girl is seen being punched, thrown on the floor and beaten up by a boy.

The girl instigated the physical punch-up by attacking the boy first, the Gauteng Education Department claimed yesterday.

These were the findings of a preliminary investigation that involved the parents of the pupils.

The fight took place on school grounds last week.

The department said the pupils were placed under precautionary suspension yesterday after discussing the appropriate disciplinary processes with their parents.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Ill-discipline will never be allowed to persist in our schooling environment. We urge all our pupils to refrain from acts of misconduct in school.

“We also implore parents to assist the department in instilling discipline in and out the school environment.”

The video sparked debate and shocked scores of social media users, who said they could not understand why the young man was angrily punching and grabbing the girl by her school uniform.

In the 30-second video, the boy can be seen punching her in the face as she is up against a wall. They both fall to the ground, holding each other by their school uniforms.

While other pupils were still reacting to the sounds of the fists that landed on the girl’s face, the young man got up quickly and tried trapping the girl against the floor with his knee on her chest.

Fellow pupils pulled him off her while the girl grabbed onto him tightly by his jersey. However, as soon as he escaped everyone’s hands, he grabbed her from behind by her waist and threw her to the ground again.

The girl could be seen trying to hit him on the head with her open hand, but the boy punched her in the stomach twice and stomped on her when he was being pulled back.

Shortly thereafter another boy is seen trying to prevent the girl, who just got off the floor, from going towards the boy.

Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said a disciplinary hearing would take place on Sunday.

A psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school to assist all pupils who were affected by the incident.

On social media, although, some people wanted to know what the girl might have done to upset the boy.

Most people felt he had no right to punch and stomp on the girl, or any other pupil, irrespective of what was done to him.

