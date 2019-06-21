Stuart Baxter

FOREIGN coaches have generally failed to live up to their billing as Bafana Bafana bosses. When Bafana lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in their debut tournament in 1996, Durban coach Clive Barker was at the helm.

South African legend Jomo Sono was in the hot seat when Bafana lost to Egypt in the 1998 Afcon in Burkina Faso.

Local has been lekker for Bafana in major tournaments while the foreign managers have experienced dire times during their coaching reigns.

Another local coach, Trott Moloto, inspired Bafana to third place in the 2000 edition of Afcon in Nigeria and Ghana.

Ted Dumitru (Romania) and Carlos Alberto Parreira (Brazil) struggled in their spells as Bafana coaches.

The incumbent, Stuart Baxter, is under pressure to deliver the goods for the nation.

Can Englishman Baxter become the first foreign coach to bring joy to the soccer lovers in Mzansi?

Bafana will lock horns against Ivory Coast, Morocco and Namibia in the group stages of the competition that kicks off in Egypt today.

It was a tournament to forget under the tenure of the late Dumitru in Egypt in 2006 as Bafana failed to score in three matches. Parreira also struggled in Ghana in 2008, failing to reach the knockout stages.

Bafana haven’t reached the knockout stages away from home since 2002 when the Afcon was hosted by Senegal.

In 2013 they advanced to the quarter-finals but the tournament was held on home soil. Local tactician Gordon Igesund was in charge.

Expectations are massive in Mzansi after the failures of Banyana Banyana, Amajita and the Proteas. The only source of hope for South Africa now is Bafana.

They can’t afford to disappoint like they did in Gabon back in 2015 when they bowed out of the group stages. Baxter will be cognisant of that. He failed to lead Bafana to the World Cup in Russia last year but qualified for Afcon without losing a game.