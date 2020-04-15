Beer Association begs for lightening of restrictions

Pretoria - The Beer Association of SA has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the survival of the industry by allowing licensed off-consumption outlets to sell beer. The association, which represents the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken SA and SA Breweries, pleaded for the beer trade to resume, subject to strict physical distancing requirements and within restricted hours of trade. Chief executive Patricia Pillay said they had attempted to partner with the government to support controlling Covid-19 while protecting the interests of customers and partners. “As an industry, we're actively supporting the government’s efforts to flatten the curve in partnership with national and provincial government. We have, for example, contributed to the manufacturing and distribution of hand sanitisers.” She said that in the past 15 days they had heard of many beer outlets shutting their doors, with people being retrenched. The industry employed close to 250 000 people, and Pillay said those jobs were now being placed at risk.

Pillay said all liquor traders supported the lockdown, despite pressure from their customers and the financial hardships. However, with the 14-day extension, their livelihoods were at serious risk.

“Crime is also steadily on the increase, with businesses and depots being looted. Social media has been flooded with incidents of home-made concoctions being sold that are unsafe for consumption.

“There's a shortage of yeast, used as an essential source of vitamins in many products, as well as spent grain for cattle and pig feed,” she said.

The submissions to the government included allowing licensed on-consumption outlets to be granted special dispensation to operate strictly as off-consumption outlets. This included licensed taverns, to support the township economy.

They also proposed the restriction on volumes sold per consumer to avoid irresponsible consumption, and placing hand sanitisers at outlets.

Pillay added that they would also allow online ordering and delivery of beer, with strict quantity controls.

Restricted hours of trade between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and 9am and 4pm on Saturdays were suggested. No beer would be sold on Sundays and public holidays.

They had made a commitment to work with the police and other law enforcement agencies to take action against traders who did not comply with the regulations.

“Beer is an integral part of South African culture. It's a drink of moderation, made of pure grains, hops, water and yeast, with low alcohol content. And this industry supports many small businesses,” Pillay said.



