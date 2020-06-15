Behave in your uniform on Youth Day - Yusuf Abramjee
Social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee, #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango and president of the Tshwane Liquor Traders Association Oupa Mthombeni have called on the public to commemorate the day responsibly.
Abramjee said: “It’s time to protect our youth. Let’s use this opportunity to educate our youth and not allow anyone to portray them as thugs. Alcohol abuse and drugs are a major problem. We need to have initiatives to stop this.
“Those adults who wear uniforms and drink and engage in other inappropriate behaviour need to know that that’s a disgrace. They are aiming to show our young men and women in a bad light and this madness must stop.
“June 16 is a time to reflect on the role of our youth in society. Let’s all play our part. As a social cohesion advocate, I’m of the view that we have a lot of work ahead of us. Parents must also play their role.”
Masango said that as people enjoy this holiday, they must remember that freedom comes with responsibility.
“We remind our brothers and sisters that as we’ll be celebrating this day, let us keep the dignity of Tsietsi Mashinini and Hector Pieterson.
“Let us not use this day to be rebels, but advance the plight of young people and education of true responsibility with freedom, and true social justice by standing up for what is right.”
Mthombeni said through #CareAboutLife, they teamed up with Mamelodi tavern and shebeen owners to inform their customers to refrain from unbecoming behaviour.
Pretoria News