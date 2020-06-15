Behave in your uniform on Youth Day - Yusuf Abramjee

Pretoria - While wearing school uniform is synonymous with Youth Day commemoration, drinking alcohol at the same time sends a wrong message to the children.

Social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee, #NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango and president of the Tshwane Liquor Traders Association Oupa Mthombeni have called on the public to commemorate the day responsibly.

Abramjee said: “It’s time to protect our youth. Let’s use this opportunity to educate our youth and not allow anyone to portray them as thugs. Alcohol abuse and drugs are a major problem. We need to have initiatives to stop this.

“Those adults who wear uniforms and drink and engage in other inappropriate behaviour need to know that that’s a disgrace. They are aiming to show our young men and women in a bad light and this madness must stop.

“June 16 is a time to reflect on the role of our youth in society. Let’s all play our part. As a social cohesion advocate, I’m of the view that we have a lot of work ahead of us. Parents must also play their role.”