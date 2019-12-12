Being part of Sun City's amazing journey









Pretoria - The poster that greeted me as I arrived for the big 40th birthday bash at Sun City, was of a young Elton John. The birthday party had been moved from the Valley of Waves to the Sun Arena because of the persistent rain, but it was at the Valley that Elton John played his Under African Skies concert this month 26 years ago, and I was in the audience. His tour was less controversial than some of the other superstars who played at Sun City prior to 1994, most notably Queen at the Superbowl at the height of the UN cultural boycott of South Africa during apartheid. My own relationship with Sun City dates back to that time when I - like many other people my age - attended the controversial concert as well as numerous events as a reporter at the Pretoria News. One thing I thought as I drove to Sun City on Saturday morning was that the road had improved since my early visits. There’s the N4 toll road for the first half of the journey, and even the R556 is better, though there are still sections where animals graze on the roadside and some bumpy bits and potholes occur. In the early days, we would drive there and back on the same day; today I prefer to stay over for at least one night.

Our accommodation on this occasion was at Soho Hotel & Casino - the first hotel built at Sun City and popularly known as the “Main Hotel”.

The hotel rooms are large by today’s standards, and the whole place was modernised when it was re-branded in 2016, another event I attended.

The family-friendly Cabanas opened in 1980 and the tiered Cascades in 1983, and these hotels too, and the entire entertainment area, benefited from the R800m refurbishment.

As I watched Saturday’s party, I wondered how many of those who were enjoying themselves with some of SA’s top musicians and DJs noticed the poster in the entrance of people around a roulette table with the information that “the queue to get into Sun City in its opening weeks was 20km long”.

At the time, December 7, 1979, this ambitious place, founded by Sol Kerzner in the middle of nowhere, was one of the largest and most successful resort projects on the continent.

But it was also in the so-called independent homeland of Bophuthatswana - a so-called “homeland” not recognised by anyone internationally.

It was here that white South Africans went to escape from their regular lives under a draconian government, to enjoy five star hotels with vast buffet meals, watch music and boxing, and gamble which, at that time, was illegal in South Africa.

On media trips at the time, a highlight was catching a glimpse of Miss SA 1974, Anneline Kriel. Kriel married Kerzner in 1980 and they were something of a celebrity couple who could be spotted at Sun City celebrations which included bizarre events such as the launch of Bophuthatswana’s own stamps.

Three of the most popular events to get a ticket for were the Miss South Africa and Miss World pageants, and the Million Dollar Golf Challenge which started in 1981.

I took a walk on Sunday morning during a lull in the rain, past the Gary Player Country Club where golfers were preparing to go out on the course, and was reminded of one of my favourite things about this resort and that is its lush gardens and lawns.

The Palace of the Lost City opened in 1992, and I remember my excitement at spending a night there in a grand suite, as journalists “test-drove” the hotel.

It was here where Kerzner and his team’s imagination ran riot, with the story told of the hotel being inspired by an ancient myth of a beautiful African kingdom in an ancient volcano (the Pilanesberg is an alkaline ring complex) “lost” to the jungle after an earthquake.

“Centuries later, a modern explorer stumbled upon this Lost City.

“The Palace, complete with royal staircase, royal arena and royal baths, was restored to its former glory, and became the Lost City.”

The story continues with creations such as the “Bridge of time” guarded by elephants, which links the entertainment centre - relaunched as Sun Central - to the Valley of Waves and shakes and smokes as the “volcano” erupts, much to the delight of children and foreign tourists.

The Valley of Waves, with its thrill rides, lazy river and artificial wave pool is one of the resort’s most popular attractions, and another memory is the number of Springbreak festivals we attended in the September school break when my children were teenagers, and going to the Nedbank Golf Challenge with my husband.

Although many international stars now grace us with tours, mega music concerts and pageants have moved to the convenience of venues in Pretoria and Joburg.

However, Sun City, today part of North West province, remains an iconic holiday destination with many activities which can be enjoyed by everyone. As the fireworks lit the sky on Saturday night, I was happy I had been a part of its incredible journey but also that others were now creating their own memorable moments.

