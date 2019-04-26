The Belt and Road book.

Pretoria - While China’s President Xi Jinping is showcasing its Belt and Road Initiative to world leaders in Beijing, a seminar was held at the Chinese embassy in Pretoria yesterday to launch two books on the subject and debate South Africa’s involvement in the project. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has received the support of many countries across the world. China has signed 174 co-operation documents on the initiative with 126 countries to date and invested more than $90 billion (R1.3 trillion) in related projects. But it is also fighting claims the initiative is an attempt to build China’s global political influence.

In his address to the local seminar, China’s ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, said the response to the Beijing Forum - being attended by 5 000 delegates, including 37 heads of state, guests from more than 150 countries and over 90 international organisations - indicated the confidence of the international community in the BRI.

He addressed the world’s naysayers, saying here were “certain people” in the US and other Western countries who were “fearful that China and the world would realise interconnected and common development”, and so they “hype up the fallacies” of China’s intentions and create fear to deter other countries’ involvement in the BRI.

He reiterated Xi’s statements that the goal of the initiative was to achieve win-win co-operation for common development globally, through the building of connectivity in policy, infrastructure, trade, finance and people-to-people exchange.

Songtian said Africa needed to break through the bottlenecks of poor infrastructure, shortage of skills and capital resources if it wanted to achieve self-sustainable development.

Turning to South Africa, he acknowledged that it had been the first African country to sign a BRI memorandum of understanding with China, and that China was committed to being its “most reliable and important co-operative partner” in achieving socio-economic transformation and development.

Ambassador Anil Sooklal, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation’s deputy director-general: Asia and Middle East, said when the BRI idea first entered the public domain in 2013, it had excluded South Africa.

However, Dirco arranged a conference in 2015 at which the role of the initiative for Africa, and South Africa, was debated.

Sooklal said while South Africa had been engaged from early on, it may have been slow on the uptake, and he warned that the initiative train was now moving at great speed - and if one did not get on, one would be left behind.

* The two books launched at the event are Belt and Road Initiative, subtitled Alternative Development Path for Africa, published by the Africa Institute and edited by Tholozani Simelane and Lavhelesani Managa of the Africa Institute of the HSRC, and a collection of articles and remarks by ambassador Songtian, who is devoted to China- Africa co-operation.

