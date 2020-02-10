Beneficiaries still waiting for house completion in extension of Atteridgeville









Partially completed houses in Atteridgeville that were to be constructed with the proceeds of the sale of the Tshwane mayoral house. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - In 2017, in a grand gesture, then mayor Solly Msimanga sold the official mayoral house on the slopes of Muckleneuk Ridge so the money could be used to build houses for the poor.

The sale of the double storey house raised over R5 million on auction, and the idea was to use the proceeds to build 40 low-cost homes in an extension of Atteridgeville west of the city.

The houses were due to be ready for occupation late last year but, to this day, the beneficiaries are still waiting. They say some houses are still being built and others’ foundations are unsatisfactory.





During a visit by the Pretoria News to the site, there are signs of the shells of houses with no roofs or windows. Some are not even past the foundation stages with a concrete slab and piles of bricks lying on the ground.





Building has been abandoned for months, a builder on site said, and he was rehabilitating some foundations which had apparently been left unfinished by previous sub-contractors.





Wheelchair-bound Isaac Malepe, who lives in a shack behind his house under construction, said he was frustrated he had not been able to move in.





He expressed concern about the quality of work on the foundation of his home, saying it was not elevated high enough to prevent water from flowing inside the house during rainy weather.





“The foundation is low and it creates a problem when it rains. I would like it to be constructed from scratch,” he said.





Linky Kewele, another beneficiary, said the project was delayed due to disruptions caused by some people, who demanded that they be given sub-contracting work. She also lives in a leaky shack and wants her house finished so she can move in.





The City hosted a meeting with aggrieved parties, and building has resumed.





Community leader Isaac Kgosana said he was one of those asking to benefit with work from the project.





“Our intention was not to stop the project, but we wanted the main contractor to give locals sub-contract work,” he said.





He shared the sentiments that some houses were built on shaky foundations, saying there was a risk they may collapse in the event of heavy storms.





Kgosana said many houses had been allocated to young people, and not pensioners and the disabled as initially promised.





“They told us that the houses were for the disabled and old people but to our surprise we have many young people occupying the houses,” he said.





Msimanga has said the contractor must be held to account if something had gone wrong with the building of the houses.





“All I wanted when I left was that those houses would have been built. If there is shoddy work the municipality must take steps to correct them,” he said. The current leadership should be able to keep the public abreast of developments, he said.





He said he hoped to be called on to participate in the handovers, but had heard nothing from the City.





The City has said the project is due for completion in April, with beneficiaries coming from those who were currently on the National Housing Needs Register.





Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said she would respond to media queries today.



