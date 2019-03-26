Pretoria - American R&B and neo soul singer and songwriter Eric Benét, also an actor, has promised his fans a memorable treat when he performs in Pretoria next month. The singer expressed his excitement regarding the tour, during which he promised that he would unleash "nothing less than pure magic, exceptional music and overall a brilliant performance".

It marks 19 years since his last visit to South Africa.

Benét said South Africa was one of his favourite places - not just because he had many fans in the country, but because of the country’s richness in history, culture and diversity.

Benét, who will be performing at a one-night-only concert at the Sun Arena, Time Square on April 9, is well known for his sensual lyrics accompanied by soulful beats.

The show is tiled A Soulful Night with Eric Benét. Multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter Lira will be part of the show.

With this show Benét promised to take the audience down memory lane with some of his hit classics like Hurricane, Georgy Porgy, I Wanna Be Loved, Sometimes I Cry, Chocolate Legs, Real Love and the song that has been an anthem to many, Spend My Life With You.

Since his breakthrough into the music scene, Benét has collaborated with the likes of R&B icon Tamia, rapper Lil Wayne, Chrisette Michele and Faith Evans.

The talented singer has previously been nominated for three Grammy Awards over the span of his career.

In 2000 he was awarded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Award for Outstanding Song for his hit record Spend My Life With You, featuring Tamia.

Tickets are on sale from Compu- ticket at Shoprite and Checkers from R350, with VIP tickets at R1 550 and VVIP at R1 850.

Pretoria News