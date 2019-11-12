Albany marketing manager Tessa Meyer said they did receive a few complaints in the past about loaves being tampered with.
“It’s not a widespread problem but we took it very seriously, what we have had a few issues which is that people occasionally took bread slices out of the loaves from the store,” she said.
She said previously there were complaints on social media about people putting things in loaves of bread, and other brands as well.
She said the new packaging would give their customers peace of mind.