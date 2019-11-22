Best we all avoid selling Nelson Mandela short









Nelson Mandela. Picture: Denis Farrell/AP Pretoria - He would have been 101 this year but that turned out to be a summit too far for even Madiba, after conquering many others during his hilly long walk to freedom. Whenever the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture, the anniversary of his death or his birthday rolls around, many of us ill-advisedly downplay the selfless choices he made. Economic hardship, deepening racial discrepancies and our sometimes ineffectual democracy tempt us to “blame everything on Mandela, the sell-out”. He presided, we insist, over a settlement that compromised the black majority in order to appease the minority, investors and the international community. That the decisions of the 1994 transition overlooked to lock down critical socio-economic guarantees for the majority is not debatable. For 25 years, or at least since Madiba left the Union Buildings, we looked on while our institutions crumbled under the yoke of corruption, rent-seeking and our commodity export-based economy with little emphasis on beneficiation.

Apportioning blame disproportionately to one man - Nelson Mandela - is folly. He was influential and powerful, but not that powerful. He had shortcomings, like all humans. We could have fixed lots of factory faults in 1999 when he stepped down.

Behind bars, his stature had grown beyond the realms of human imagination. People drew inspiration from his life story to mount anti-apartheid and other struggles of their own.

One of his major projects was to build constitutionalism. Madiba was big on limiting the powers of the government. Remember how he humbled himself when Louis Luyt hauled him to court in 1998 to defend his appointment of a commission of inquiry into racism in the sport and the affairs of the white governing body, the then South African Rugby Football Union?

He did not ask who Luyt was to challenge him; he waited for the Constitutional Court to throw the ruling out in 1999. He strove for this even as his personal tribulations, party politics, national interests and international pressures conspired to stretch his incarceration outside his prison cells to create institutions to protect the rights of as many South Africans as possible.

Our Bill of Rights guarantees our licence to even call Madiba a traitor. Freedom of speech, religion, association, the right to protest (which we abuse by destroying state property), the right not to be searched are among our many entitlements.

Madiba always reminded everyone that he was not a saint. He reminded us that strange circumstances turned him into an icon and he achieved everything as part of a collective.

The media, however, pushed heroism and idolatry; and the enigma that was Mandela gifted them a perennial platform to peddle the divisive stereotype of the man.

Constitutionalism, among others, enabled us to elect public representatives, recall an incumbent president and keep excesses of power in check.

There is a downside. Sometimes prisoners enjoy more rights than their victims, schoolchildren insult or assault their teachers and foreign nationals attack our police.

Chapter Nine institutions, such as the Human Rights Commission, abound to strengthen democracy. Everyone can invoke provisions of the Constitution to fight for their rights, unlike during apartheid South Africa or other countries today.

That is one of Madiba’s greatest gifts to all of us. He was our icon, made by us with all his imperfections. His weaknesses represented his mortality; not malice or his lack of compassion. His legacy will live on and grow; disrespecting it is an affront to ourselves.

* Kgomoeswana is the author of Africa is Open for Business, a media commentator and public speaker on African business affairs.

