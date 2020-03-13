Bheki Cele slams spate of cop killings in past fortnight

Pretoria - An investigating officer attached to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was fatally shot on Tuesday morning during a robbery at his house in Jakkalsdans in Cullinan. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the incident occurred at approximately 3.30am. “A group of men arrived at the plot and held 46-year-old Mandla Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint. “The suspects shot Mahlangu and fled in his White Nissan Hardbody NP300 bakkie, registration JD23XFGP and with some household items.” Five suspects allegedly stormed into De Ruxia smallholding and fatally shot Mahlangu, he said.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the dead investigator, as well as the management and colleagues who were working closely with him. “At this early stage of the Gauteng investigating unit; it is important to allow the police the space to investigate thoroughly, the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident,” said Cele.

He encouraged the investigating team to leave no stone unturned in their effort to find the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Naidoo said the unit were investigating robbery as a possible motive.

“No arrests have yet been made.”

Mahlangu’s shooting follows three other deaths of officers in the past two weeks.

An intense gun-battle left two officers dead after they confronted an armed group of cash-in-transit robbers last Thursday.

The hunt for suspects has been intensified to bring “these murderous perpetrators” to justice.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobelaar, 44, was fatally shot during a shoot-out, and the suspects managed to flee and a manhunt ensued in earnest.

Later in the day, one suspect was arrested at a Joburg hospital.

Immediately thereafter a follow-up operation was launched in Coligny where the wanted suspects were confronted at a filling station by Technical Operations Management Section members. The suspects fatally woundeding Detective Sergeant Wynand Herbst aged 42.

Another officer, Constable Tsietsi Teffo from Garsfontein SAPS was shot dead when he and a colleague were responding to a crime two weeks ago.

Pretoria News