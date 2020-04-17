Bheki Cele urged to extend firearm amnesty due to lockdown

Pretoria - Firearm owners have urged Police Minister Bheki Cele to reconsider extending amnesty for another six months in light of the lockdown conditions. Cele earlier declared a firearm amnesty for six months, which started on December 1 and was due to end on May 31. Lawyer Martin Hood, a gun law expert acting on behalf of owners and related associations, wrote to Cele highlighting the difficulties experienced, particularly to apply for a new licence. Hood said he had received a number of enquiries from firearm owners who were at present outside the country. They intended to return as soon as possible to renew their firearm licences or to hand in their firearms, but due to Covid-19 and the related travel ban, they could not do so.

This, he said, made the compliance with the amnesty regulations problematic.

Hood said he had been asked by several firearm owners whether a family member who lived in South Africa and could access the firearm from the safe could hand it in or renew the licence on behalf of the owner.

But Hood said he advised against this because it would be in contravention of the Firearms Control Act, as it was illegal for anyone but the licence holder to remove a firearm from a safe.

Hood said it had also come to his attention that training courses were cancelled due to the coronavirus. This meant that people who had to apply for competency certificates and other training could not do so.

This prevented them from obtaining a training provider certificate which they needed to apply for amnesty.

The outbreak had made it impossible for firearm owners to comply with the amnesty requirements before the end of next month.

Hood said that police already had their hands full as a consequence of the coronavirus, and could not be expected to deal with the gun licence and amnesty issue at this time.

In his letter to the minister, Hood said it would be best to extend the amnesty for at least another six months.

Hood said he had also been inundated with enquiries about the renewal of competency certificates and licences which were due to expire during the lockdown period or within the 90 days. Owners were supposed to renew their licences before these had lapsed.

He urged the SAPS to consider a suspension of these time limits.

Hood said he was willing to meet the minister or senior police officials to try to find a solution to these problems.

AfriForum wrote a similar letter to the minister, in which the lobby group also expressed these sentiments.

“The fact that the police acknowledged with a letter that they would address the matter confirms that they now carry knowledge about the uncertainty and problems faced by affected firearm owners.

"AfriForum will now keep an eye on the SAPS and insist on steps to support the firearm owners in question,” said Marnus Kamfer, AfriForum’s legal and risk manager for community safety.



