Pretoria - South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mahomed’s captors are demanding a $1.5million (R21.5m) ransom for him, aid organisation Gift of the Givers says. After a proof-of-life video that the charity received from the hostage-takers in Syria on April 26, they called this week to commence negotiations, Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said.

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers had made it clear that paying the ransom of $1.5m was not an option as Mahomed’s family did not have the means nor was he an employee of a large corporate company that could assist with payment and the South African government would not pay.

"They said they were giving 'us time to consider options'," Sooliman said. “In a subsequent conversation we said the figure was too high. They said it was negotiable. They called again on Thursday evening; they seemed anxious and said they need to conclude this deal urgently. The Russians were bombing south Idlib and north Hama aggressively and they are afraid that Shiraaz could be killed in the bombing.

“We went to Shiraaz’s family today (Saturday) to explain this new development and possible consequences.

"This is exactly what Shiraaz was afraid of in the video where he makes a plea for assistance to secure his release.

"Our hospital in Syria has confirmed that the bombing has increased substantially, that the medical administration in Idlib has requested Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital to be one of the facilities to be on standby to receive patients from a distance of 70km. We received the first two patients yesterday (Friday).

“We are engaging with religious leaders to provide letters requesting the unconditional release of Shiraaz immediately to prevent a tragedy.

"We lost Pierre Korkie on the day that his release was secured, Stephen McGown’s mother passed on one month before Stephen was released. We certainly don’t want to live through another such incident,” Sooliman said.

