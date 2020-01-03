Bid to stem dirt in Hennops River boosted









A picture from October last year shows chronic pollution in the Hennops. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Efforts to rehabilitate the heavily polluted Hennops River will be intensified in the new year. This is according to MMC for environmental affairs, Dana Wannenburg, who said the process was being managed by a task team which would continue to engage with all interested and affected parties during the course of the rehabilitation process. He said the situation had worsened following the floods which had led to untreated sewage water entering the river. “It has to be emphasised that the risk is ever present upstream beyond the municipal boundary with multiple cases of overflowing sewers and partially treated effluent being discharged into the river and its tributaries.” In addition to the stench, there have been eyewitness accounts of dead ducks and fish.

Water levels in the Hennops River in Centurion have fallen since the recent flooding. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA





He extended gratitude to the volunteer community and the representatives from non-profit organisations, such as Hennops Revival, for co-ordinating well organised clean-up operations.

The post-flood clean-up yielded close to 500 bags of debris collected by over 40 volunteers. These clean-ups will continue in full force in 2020.

Around R28.6 million had been earmarked to rehabilitate the first phase - the stretch of the Hennops between the Gerhard Street bridge and Lenchen North Road bridge. Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously said the work would start in the new financial year.

“However, to ensure that the allocated budget is well spent, we are first appointing consultants who will review existing proposals and designs and advise the City on the most economical, efficient and environmentally sensitive way of going about this process.”

He said once this was completed a report would be presented to all interested and affected parties.

Centurion Hotel was closed in the wake of recent storm damage. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)





The next step would be to tend to the physical aspects.

“We will be guided by the consulting team’s expertise as to the order of activities as the full suite of interventions will need to be funded and implemented over several years,” Mashigo added.

The metro established a task team that consists of representatives from various departments bringing different skills and expertise.

“The specification to source specific expertise to design the rehabilitation solution is under way.”

While over a staggering 4000 bags of rubbish have been removed from various points of the heavily polluted Hennops since the beginning of the clean-up efforts, more work needs to be done to remove tons of plastic and rubbish from the river, something exacerbated by recent torrential rains.

According to Fresh.Ngo’s Willem Snyman, the densely populated top parts of the river were the most polluted, with massive amounts of trash being disposed of into wetland areas and streams, with blocked and overflowing sewerage mains in Tembisa and Olievenhoutbosch. This, he said, doesn’t bode well for the river.

In a bid to reduce the amount of rubbish in the river from major sources, they installed a larger net on the Kaalspruit, which is the major source, and a second on the Clayville tributary, coming from Tembisa.

The third is in the Rietspruit, below Olievenhoutbosch, and the fourth below SuperSport Park in Centurion which has been effective in trapping rubbish flowing from upstream.

Hennops Revival’s director Tarryn Johnston said clean-ups starting as early as tomorrow would focus on Centurion Lake as well.

She said plans for the future included creating more awareness and more numbers in the project to get attention towards the state of the river.

“It’s become evident that we need to move upstream, because the river is in a bad state. We want Centurion (residents) to come in numbers and we can tackle the pollution upstream.”

They are also planning to work with Ekurhuleni and Joburg and involve areas where the majority of pollution is, such as Ivory Park and Kaalfontein.

She said they had picked up dead fish and aqua life has been at risk from the excessive pollution.

“We want to make a difference because it is frightening. Reality is that rivers evaporate in the air, so we breathe in the toxic air. Downstream water is consumed by livestock, so everyone is taking in this water in some way or another and it’s poison. We need to conduct regular water testing and from those results we can see how to heal and rehabilitate the river,” said Johnston.

