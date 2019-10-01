Bid to stop changes to draft regulation on reproductive medicine









Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. File photo: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS THE Pietermaritzburg Fertility Clinic and three of its doctors have tried to stop specific definitions in draft regulation by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize relating to reproductive medicine. They said they feared he would enact legislation which would make it difficult for the clinic to operate in future. The clinic turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, regarding the definition of “competent person”, to which they object. They say the new regulations, if enacted, would cause many doctors not to meet the requirements. At present the 2012 regulations, which are still in force, say that no person other than a “competent person” may perform certain procedures essential to the process of artificial fertilisation.

The court was told that “competent person” in this sense means a medical practitioner specialising in gynaecology, with training in reproductive medicine.

The clinic said the draft regulations proposed a change in the definition of “competent person”.

If it was adopted, it would limit this category to a person who is a medical practitioner registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), with expertise in specialist gynaecology and sub-specialist in reproductive medicine, or a trainee in reproductive medicine in a training unit under the supervision of a registered sub-specialist.

Thus, if the draft regulation went ahead, it would set the bar much higher and the medical practitioners who already work in this field will have to undergo additional training.

The clinic in Pietermaritzburg is the only one of its kind in the area.

It provides all services related to reproduction and artificial fertilisation.

With the 2012 regulation still in force, its doctors comply with the definition of “competent person” and they can continue with their services.

But they fear that if the draft regulation come into force, it will be a different story, as it will mean they will have to undergo additional training.

The clinic said its doctors were not registered with the HPCSA as having a sub-specialisation in reproductive medicine.

They argued that it would be very difficult for them to find a position as trainees in reproductive medicine in view of the limited training positions available, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

The clinic argued that it would not only affect them, but setting the bar so much higher would cause all in vitro fertilisation in the country to come to a standstill, which they said would be catastrophic.

But counsel for the minister made it clear that nothing was cast in stone and that the regulation was in its first draft form.

It was argued that the legal challenge is premature as the government was still waiting for input on the subject.

Judge Raylene Keightley agreed and said that at this stage the draft regulation was nothing more than a draft. “This is the type of case that must await the finalisation of that process before it would be competent for a court to intervene,” she said.