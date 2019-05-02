CHARL Pretorius and Sharon Motaung outside a self-catering unit at Kwalata Game Lodge in Dinokeng.

Pretoria - Today sees the start of Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban (#Indaba19), and among areas making a strong pitch to buyers attending will be the Dinokeng Tourism Region. Dinokeng is an area north of Pretoria that includes the Dinokeng Game Reserve - a Big 5 reserve, the closest of its kind to OR Tambo International Airport and easily accessible to residents of Gauteng.

Dinokeng is a Blue IQ initiative of the Gauteng provincial government, in conjunction with government departments, institutions, local government, and the private sector to develop mega-projects in the fields of tourism, technology, transport and manufacturing.

The greater Dinokeng covers an area of around 280 000 hectares and incorporates the Game Reserve, Roodeplaat, Cullinan, Rayton and Central Dinokeng.

The Game Reserve is made up of five smaller nature reserves and a number of conservancies which have agreed to drop their internal fences and share the natural resources.

On self drive and guided game drives, visitors can see the Big 5 - elephant, lion, rhino, buffalo and leopard - and other wildlife such as giraffe, zebra, impala, kudu, eland, waterbuck, blue wildebeest, red hartebeest, hyena and jackal.

Dinokeng’s habitat also makes it a prime birding area.

Charl Pretorius, the longstanding owner-manager of the Kwalata eco-lodge on the Hammanskraal-Boekenhoutkloof road, 30 minutes from Pretoria, has been involved in the Dinokeng Game Reserve project since its inception, and will be taking part in promoting the area at Indaba.

He jokes that getting the project to the stage it is now, took many years of hard work - the same time he and his wife went from newly-weds to having a family with three children.

Especially tough was getting agreement on dropping the fences and stocking the area, but the end result is a unique and exciting destination situated in close proximity to Pretoria and Joburg where one can enjoy South African wildlife: “Today we saw lions near the gate, and yesterday the elephants walked past here,” he said.

The concept for Dinokeng has led to millions of rands being invested in lodges and venues in and around the reserve, offering a wide variety of accommodation, and catering for weddings, conferences, and other activities.

Kwalata started as a youth camp in 1994, and has been expanded by Pretorius and his team over the years, creating a modern yet quirky bush lodge with stone thatched self-catering chalets, log cabins and bedroom suites, restaurants and a bar, conference facilities, a chapel and school leadership camp.

Pretoria News