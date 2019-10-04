Big increase in cases of arson and theft









STATISTICIAN-General Risenga Maluleke releases the latest victims of crime report yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Deliberate damaging, burning or destruction of residential dwellings and theft of personal property has increased significantly across South Africa. Housebreaking, theft of motor vehicles, murder and consumer fraud had also increased between 2017/18 and 2018/19, but not significantly. This is according to the latest victims of a crime survey, released yesterday by Statistics SA. The report stated that similarly, the latest numbers on sexual offences reported painted a disturbing picture. The latest percentage of victims of sexual offences who reported at least one incident was at at 88%, a dramatic increase from 73% in 2017/18.

According to the report, incidences of deliberate damage of residential property and arson, and theft of personal property had increased compared to 2018. “There about 70000 incidences of deliberate damage of residential property and arson.”

The report revealed that female-headed households in metropolitan areas were the most likely to be victims of such crime.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said Gauteng had a large number of housebreaking incidents, and with over 300 000 incidents the province leads the pack followed by KwaZulu-Natal; the lowest incidents were in the Free State.

An estimated 1.3 million incidents of housebreakings had occurred in the period under review, affecting close to a million households countrywide.

He said housebreaking incidents peaked in June and around November to December. With street robberies Western Cape had the highest percentage of victims.

And with 1.2 million incidences of theft of personal property affecting 2.5% of people aged 16 and older, the survey found most of the victims were in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The number of incidences for all other crime remained more or less the same, including housebreaking, home robbery, hijacking, car theft, murder and assault with 1.3 million incidents affecting 5.8% of households.

An estimated 264000 incidences of house robberies occurred, affecting 183 998 households in 2018/19.

The number of affected households represents 5.8% of all households in the country. “About 48% of households that experienced housebreaking reported it to the police.”

On the increase is hijackings - an estimated 32465 hijackings occurred in 2018/19, affecting 32465 people aged 16 years and older.

Theft of motor vehicles was experienced by 68030 households in 2018/19 and the number of affected households represents 1.1% of all households in the country. About 60% of households that experienced it reported it to the police.

An estimated 12 000 murders were committed in 2018/19. SAPS stats indicated that 32 000 occurred during the same period due to some murders not being known or reportd by households such as homeless people murders, immigrants and gang-related murders.

The survey also found that 260 000 incidences of home robberies took place, with households in metros being mostly the victims.

There were about 32 000 incidences of assault experienced by 0.7% of people aged 16 and older.

Pretoria News