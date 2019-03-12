JONATHAN LATOUF will head to Europe on his One Man and His Boots walk to raise awareness and funds for people with dyslexia.

Pretoria - Jonathan Latouf, 68, has been training hard to get fit for his upcoming pilgrimage walk. On May 11, he will head to Europe for his One Man and His Boots walk to raise funds for people with dyslexia.

The seven-month walk will begin in Latvia and head to Spain.

In preparation for the 5000km walk, his everyday routine includes walking for 25km.

The Pretoria East grandfather was motivated by the fact that his grandson was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 9. Another reason was to show people 60 years and older that there was more to old age than retiring and living in a retirement village.

He said he would use the walk to engage with communities in Europe, educate them about dyslexia and raise funds to help tackle the disease.

A sleeping bag, water bottle, toiletries, medication, food and a cellphone are among the things Latouf will be carrying in his 9.6kg backpack.

He said even though he had done the walk five times, it was a tough experience.

Previously, he took a wrong path and bumped into a huge dog in the mountains. “I looked up and prayed that God protected me because it was charging at me. However, as soon as I stopped, the dog gave up . That is when I realised these pilgrimage were more of a spiritual journey.”

Latouf, known as Big Jon, said his grandchildren meant the world to him.

To reassure his grandchildren of his safety during the journey, he said: “I normally send them voice messages on Fridays to remind them that Big Jon is doing okay.”

Latouf said his family was rallying behind him to take part in the pilgrimage. “I have full support; they look on in awe.”

