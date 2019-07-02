File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - While the provincial government had a duty to maintain roads, it was not expected to provide a road that was of the standard of Kyalami race track. The road should not just allow motorcyclists who love the thrill of speed to use it to race.

This is according to Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Urmila Bhoola, who turned down a R1million in damages claim against the MEC for Roads and Community Safety.

Lodewyk Goosen blamed the MEC for the fact that he lost control of his “superbike” during his first time in negotiating the notorious Hornsnek Road outside Pretoria in 2012.

He and his fellow church motorcycling members were on their way back from a breakfast run to Hartbeespoort when he fell and injured himself.

Goosen cited nearly 30 points to the court as to why he thought the accident was due to the negligence of the MEC.

Most of these points involved insufficient road signs to indicate to road users that the “devilish” and notorious curve was approaching.

He also complained that the road surface was uneven and in general caused a hazard to users.

Goosen, however, conceded that he drove his “superbike” at 140km/* on the straight part of the road and that he negotiated the curve at 110km/* .

This, according to him, was “perhaps a bit too fast”.

The MEC, on the other hand, said there was a road sign indicating that users had to travel at that point at no faster than 60km/* . Even if he did this around 80km/* , he would have been able to control his motorcycle, according to the MEC.

But Goosen said that as his bike was made for high speed, it would have “idled” around the curve at that speed. He testified that he was an experienced motorcyclist and on the day of the accident his group was riding in a staggered formation. He was the second from the front and drove at 140km/* to keep up.

He said he noticed a road sign signalling something about a road curve, but he was unsure what it entailed.

Goosen also claimed he never saw a sign telling road users to drop their speed to 60km/* .

He said he did reduce his speed a bit, but he admitted to the court that he probably went too fast, given the circumstances. His evidence was that if there had been warning signs at the curve, such as sharp curve chevrons and loose gravel signs, he would have reduced his speed more.

Goosen’s advocate said the MEC knew the curve was a danger to road users as there had been many accidents in the past. He said the provincial government should do more to warn of the high rate of accidents there.

The judge said the MEC could not be held liable for people using that road as a racetrack.

