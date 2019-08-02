a gorilla similar to this one escaped from his enclosure at the Pretoria Zoo. Picture: AP

Pretoria - The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa will be investigating how 17-year Binga the gorillas managed to escape its enclosure running loose around the Zoo earlier today. Another mishap which striking staff members affiliated to the National Trade Union Congress alleged was another indication of how things were "falling" apart at the Zoo due to their protracted strike action.

Workers transferred from the National Research Foundation in April 2018, have been protesting since June 10 over benefits they allege were due to them since they arrived at the Zoo.

Frans Rasethe, union branch secretary, said workers heard people running around shouting that a gorilla was on the loose.

Rasethe said most people claimed Binga got as far as the elephant's enclosure before the remaining Zoo staff managed to call in a vet to dart him.

“The people that ensure that everything is running smoothly are the very workers outside here protesting for their benefits to be paid.

"We’re getting information that this incident happened because a student forgot to close the door.”

Meanwhile, acting executive director for the National Zoological Garden, Thompson Mutshinyalo, confirmed Binga, a member of the bachelor group of males forming part of the European Endangered Species Programme at the Zoo had gotten loose.

Mutshinyalo said appropriate emergency procedures were followed in ensuring that visitors, staff and Binga were all safe.

“Binga was returned within several minutes of his escape and no persons were in danger at any time.

Binga will receive high-quality veterinary care while recovering from the experience.”

“An investigation is currently underway to determine how Binga got out of his enclosure and corrective measures will be implemented thereafter,” Mutshinyalo added.

Pretoria News