Lungisani Miya, manager of Bio2Watt plant in Bronkhorstspruit. Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - One of the few large-scale biogas plants in Africa was founded in Bronkhorstspruit and it now aims to expand its footprint on the continent. Bio2Watt manager Lungisani Miya said the company was started in 2007 with a capital investment of R170million to generate energy out of waste.

He unveiled the company’s long-term plans yesterday during a visit by delegates, who attended the Tshwane Trade and Investment Summit.

The two-day summit, which ended yesterday, was co-hosted by Tshwane Economic Development Agency and the City of Tshwane. It aimed to attract at least R10billion investment to the municipality.

The visit to Bio2Watt was one of those taken to expose potential investors to businesses, which needed investments. Other delegates visited Dinokeng game reserve to explore tourism opportunities.

The company has the potential to produce at least 2500 MW, equivalent to Arnot coal-fired station in Mpumalanga.

It has so far secured BMW as its only client and uses Eskom infrastructure to transmit power.

Miya said it took the company two and a half years to stabilise the plant and it uses at least 375 tons of waste a day.

The company obtains waste from big companies such as Tiger Brand, which opted to dump rubbish at the plant because it is cheaper compared to landfill sites owned by municipalities.

Miya said municipalities could charge up to R400 per ton of rubbish while his company only charged 10% of the amount. “We are running out of landfill space and we are in fact asking the government to charge them more.”

He encouraged more people to venture into the renewable energy space to stabilise power generation capacity in the country.

“Our company is the only large-scale commercial (entity) in the country. There are other small farmers who are doing biogas but they are just under the radar you will never even hear about them.”

He said the government ought to continually encourage people to resort to other means of generating power.

The company was not only looking at making a profit, but also minimising the impact of waste to the environment, he said.

He said BMW was a strategic partner because it understood better that green energy was part and parcel of the future.

“Being a German company it was already familiar with power produced from waste because most of their power generation in Germany is coming from renewable energy.

“There are farmers in Germany who are paid to produce maize that is used in generating renewable energy.” he said.

However, he said producing green energy was difficult in South Africa because energy prices were very low as compared to other countries.

“It is therefore difficult to compete in the market.

“For example, Eskom as the power producer is subsidised and their rates are very low. With the renewable energy being in the private sector it is difficult to compete with Eskom. That is why customers are reluctant to pay more without knowing the benefits,” Miya said.

He said the only relief would come after the carbon tax has been implemented.

“That is when you will see more companies being interested in green energy,” he said.

Pretoria News