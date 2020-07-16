Biotechnology industry is key in Covid-19 fight

Since then, medical specialists and biological researchers across the globe have been engaged in an intensive search for ways of managing and containing the spread of the virus.

The world is relying on biotechnology, as researchers race to develop solutions ranging from diagnostic assays to prophylactic vaccines and therapeutics. These efforts, in collaboration with governments and biotech and pharmaceutical companies, will most likely be the way in which this virus will be brought under control.

The South African biotechnology sector has actively thrown its weight behind the global research and development drive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past three months, the country’s academic and research institutions, together with the government and local companies, have shown impressive capability in the development of diagnostic kits, ventilators and therapeutic regimens, while making fully staffed centres available for clinical trials.

Local biotech companies and organisations responded aggressively to tackle Covid-19 from various angles, from developing antivirals to manufacturing new types of diagnostic kits.

With reported shortages of test kits from mass producer China, and with every country scrambling for the same supplies, the importance of developing and manufacturing rapid test kits locally soon became apparent. Local company CapeBio Technologies has announced the development of Covid-19 test kits that can produce results in two hours, down from the three to four hours it takes with the imported kits currently being used in South Africa. CapeBio plans to roll out 5000 test kits per day from the end of July, with support from the government.

Recently, the Department of Science and Innovation, together with the South African Medical Research Council and the Technology Innovation Agency, announced up to R18million in funding would be awarded to local companies, organisations and researchers to ramp up the country’s ability to produce reagents and test kits for Covid-19.

And in June the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) announced the start of the first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial to take place in the country. The first participants in the South African Ox1Cov-19 vaccine trial, carried out by Wits University in collaboration with the University of Oxford, were vaccinated in June.

Prior to launch, the Ox1Cov-19 vaccine trial would have been subjected to rigorous review and approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, and the Human Research Ethics Committee of Wits University, to ensure the safety of participants.

The role of the public in disease prevention and transmission should also not be taken for granted. Experience with other coronaviruses has helped us appreciate the complexities involved in developing treatments for the diseases such viruses cause. This underscores the role, of prevention of transmission, as one of the most effective means of combating Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that South Africa has the biotech knowledge and expertise needed to address its health challenges. The challenge has been funding, regulation and local manufacturing of products at scale with the support of the government. If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that local manufacturing and supply of biotech products are as critical as the basic research that has, until now, been our main focus.

* Dr Bathabile Ramalapa is a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation.

Pretoria News