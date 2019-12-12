Bishop, congregants march in Tshwane against gender-based violence









ANGLICAN Diocese of Pretoria Bishop Allan Kannemeyer leads a march to the Pretoria Central police station to protest against gender-based violence. Pretoria - Perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) who ignore protection orders obtained by their victims should be arrested. In addition, efforts should be taken to house survivors at a place of safety to prove that the victims, and not the perpetrators, are protected by law. This was one of the demands made by the Anglican Women’s Fellowship of the Anglican Diocese of Pretoria, which yesterday added its voice to the fight against GBV. The congregants, including young children, took to the street led by Bishop Allan Kannemeyer on a march to the Pretoria Central police station to demand that GBV be listed as a “zero tolerance” item, with harsh consequences for the perpetrators. Kannemeyer said they would continue to pray without ceasing for peace in the country and in neighbouring states. He said they fully supported victims and survivors of the violence.

He referred to the case of Precious Ramabulana, raped and fatally stabbed 50 times by a suspect who is now in police custody.

Kannemeyer prayed before leading the marchers.

According the congregants, since the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, women had become daily statistics.

“Why? To us it seems like the SAPS is injecting this pandemonium. We demand an assurance that the police system is making a difference,” said one. “We’re deeply concerned by the alarming increase in the incidents in our country.

“What’s concerning is the seemingly relaxed nature in which such matters are handled. We often witness perpetrators walking the streets freely without remorse, yet some of their victims lose their lives and others are scarred for the rest of their lives.”

In a memorandum submitted, they demanded that when victims called for help, police should respond swiftly and refrain from making “excuses”, like not having enough cars.

They also want officers and their seniors charged for accepting bribes from perpetrators, and not only fired, but subjected to a jail sentence.

“This measure will hopefully serve as a deterrent. “

Another demand was that police officers should stop telling women when they pressed charges that they “must go sort it out at home”.

The police were given 14 days to respond to the demands.

Pretoria News