In addition, efforts should be taken to house survivors at a place of safety to prove that the victims, and not the perpetrators, are protected by law.
This was one of the demands made by the Anglican Women’s Fellowship of the Anglican Diocese of Pretoria, which yesterday added its voice to the fight against GBV.
The congregants, including young children, took to the street led by Bishop Allan Kannemeyer on a march to the Pretoria Central police station to demand that GBV be listed as a “zero tolerance” item, with harsh consequences for the perpetrators.
Kannemeyer said they would continue to pray without ceasing for peace in the country and in neighbouring states. He said they fully supported victims and survivors of the violence.