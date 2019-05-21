VARIOUS stakeholders address the media regarding the claims of unfairness made by health practitioners. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Medical practitioners in the country claim they are being harassed and exploited on the basis of their skin colour. In addition, they alleged their claims to medical schemes were being withheld because of their race and ethnic background.

The startling revelations emerged during engagements by the Medical Schemes Regulator, Council for Medical Schemes and the National Health Care Professionals Association.

In the engagements, black and Indian private medical practitioners said they were being unfairly treated by medical aid schemes based on the basis of the colour of their skin and ethnicity.

They said one of their biggest struggles was payment from medical aid schemes. The group also said there was a national list with names of black and Indian practitioners from across the country that was circulated among medical aid schemes. According to them, the names on the list were targeted.

Dr Kgosi Letlape of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said it was time to get rid of practices that conducted unlawful behaviours as well as unethical behaviour among practitioners.

“What is unlawful should stop immediately. In the next four months and together with the Council for Medical Schemes, we will work hard to get rid of practices that promote unethical conduct.

“We can’t sit here and create a system of differential payments where a practitioner has to look at a child who is sick who can be treated on an outpatient basis, but without money to treat such patients; we can’t allow for that system to continue,” said Letlape.

Council for Medical Schemes registrar Dr Sipho Kabane said that there had been complaints and allegations from medical practitioners, and those were dealt with, but this was the first time they had heard about a list that was circulating as well as several schemes keeping a list where they blocked payments for specific service providers.

“After hearing such complaints and allegations, we saw the need to investigate and inspect in order to resolve all disputes that have been reported.

“We are aware there are several of these complaints that have gone through the Council for Medical Schemes process and are being ventilated in our systems, so it’s not like this is our first time dealing with such matters, but the severity and significance of the matter has caught our attention, especially the blacklist and racial profiling which we want to deal with,” said Kabane.

Chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes Dr Clarence Mini said they were giving themselves a time frame of four months to deal with the matter and would act promptly towards resolving the reported issues.

“With all the differences that may have been displayed, we are all committed to the process, hence we are going to work together as providers, schemes and administrators.

“We are going to find a solution. The time frame may be short, but we don’t have time. At the end of four months we want to come out publicly with reports based on facts as we are not going to be biased throughout the investigations,” said Mini.

