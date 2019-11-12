He spoke during the annual Africa Century International African Writers Conference at Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History last week.
He spoke of writing the adaptation of English by black writers and the advantages and disadvantages of the way that this took away and marginalised indigenous languages, while giving the African man the power to communicate his message to the coloniser.
“African writers should continue using English as long they use it to suit their own experiences,” he said.
“Writers should ensure that people are brought forward with their own struggles so that people can understand what villages, townships and cities are all about.”