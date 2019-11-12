'Black writers should ensure that people are brought forward with their own struggles'









Professor Vuyisile Msila of Unisa’s leadership and transformation department. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Being a writer comes with the great responsibility of influencing society, Professor Vuyisile Msila of Unisa’s leadership and transformation department has said. He spoke during the annual Africa Century International African Writers Conference at Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History last week. He spoke of writing the adaptation of English by black writers and the advantages and disadvantages of the way that this took away and marginalised indigenous languages, while giving the African man the power to communicate his message to the coloniser. “African writers should continue using English as long they use it to suit their own experiences,” he said. “Writers should ensure that people are brought forward with their own struggles so that people can understand what villages, townships and cities are all about.”

He said they should see what society was moving towards and take that direction, or move it to a better place.

Chinua Achebe’s decision to write When Things Fall Apart in English was because he wanted his novel to respond to early colonial accounts of Africa and he knew how to capture the rhythm of the Igbo language, he explained.

“I’m sure most have read the book and its almost like you are reading in Igbo because of the idiom he uses throughout.”

Science educator and freelance writer Sandile Tshabala, who was also a guest speaker, spoke about decolonising and articulating African languages in South Africa.

He said there was too much focus on the political landscape and not enough on the economic landscape.

“I think as black people we need to take initiatives to understand that the failures we have are not just political unhappiness, but it’s just a question of are we enjoying the resource? Until we are enjoying them, we can never be free.”

Among other guest speakers were Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and the director of transformation and social cohesion and diversity of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology Nonkosi Tyolwana.

Makhanya said the aim of the event was to celebrate and shine a light on dying indigenous languages and explore ways of preserving and developing them through presentations, workshops and lectures.

