#BlackFriday shoppers splurge on goods at Menlyn, Centurion malls









Black Friday shoppers at Centurion Mall. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Shoppers did not think twice before splurging on goods on Black Friday at malls around Pretoria. Some shoppers made their way to Menlyn Mall from midnight to get their hands on massive deals offered at some stores. Shops like Zara, Timberland and Game had snaking queues as people waited for their chance to get through the doors when they opened. Shoppers all around the City began their Black Friday last night, waiting outside some of the stores that opened at midnight. Top of the list were plasma TVs, fans and chairs from Game.

Similar scenes played out at Centurion Mall with a few stores packed.

Checkers and Game were the stores that attracted many shoppers at the mall, with some but some of the stores had only a few people interested.

At Checkers, shoppers scrambled in from the early hours of the morning. Eggs, coffee, toilet paper, bread, booze and juice were in demand.

By midday, the queues at the stores from both malls were bearable and not so long.

There was also police visibility around all the malls.

Lethabo Makhubela from Centurion said deals offered were good and she blew her Christmas budget on items such as TVs and other domestic appliances as she is moving to a new place.

Petrus Motau, 63, from Tembisa said he went to the mall to do his shopping around 9am and by 11am he was already leaving.

“In my opinion, Black Friday is no longer the same as three years ago.

"The queues were not long and I’m happy with the deals I got because I actually got to shop for Christmas as well,” he said.

Pretoria News