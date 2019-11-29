Shoppers did not think twice before splurging on goods on Black Friday at malls around Pretoria.
Some shoppers made their way to Menlyn Mall from midnight to get their hands on massive deals offered at some stores.
Shops like Zara, Timberland and Game had snaking queues as people waited for their chance to get through the doors when they opened.
Shoppers all around the City began their Black Friday last night, waiting outside some of the stores that opened at midnight.
Top of the list were plasma TVs, fans and chairs from Game.