Blade Nzimande, second right, visits the family who lost both parents in the Mountain View train crash. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande visited the Sekoma family who lost both parents during the Mountain View Train Station crash last week. The family of the couple killed is still in shock over what happened.

Sarah and Dick Sekoma and two others died when two trains collided at the station.

Nzimande expressed his condolences.

“I know me being here will not bring back the deceased, but we are here to show support and comfort,” he said.

He said he was worried about the number of train accidents in the country.

“In other countries, trains are the safest mode of transport, but not in South Africa and we are going to look into it, he said.

He also told the Prasa board to live up to their word and help the deceased children.

“Prasa I hope your words don’t vanish in the air. Please make sure that these kids go to school because that is what their parents would have wanted,” he said.

He also said the lack of technology on trains was unacceptable. “We have the money to improve the technology. Why don’t we just use it,” he said.

The couple leaves behind six children.



They will be laid to rest on Saturday in Soshanguve.

Tomorrow there will be a memorial service at the home in Soshanguve Block M

Last week it emerged that a breakdown in communication between a control officer and a driver led to the deadly train crash.

This was according to a preliminary report. After the driver repeated the authority incorrectly, the train control officer acknowledged the incorrect authority. the report said this resulted in the train entering the section between the Pretoria North and Mountain View stations wrongfully.

Four people died and 620 were injured in the collision.

Pretoria News