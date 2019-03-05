Thousands of people in informal settlements on a former South African Defence Force munitions site on the outskirts of Atteridgeville could be in danger. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ANA

Pretoria - Thousands of people in informal settlements on a former South African Defence Force munitions site on the outskirts of Atteridgeville could be in danger. Retired Judge Willem van der Merwe and several other experts raised the concern in a case of two families claiming for damages after their loved ones died when explosive devices went off in this area in 2006 and 2011.

In 2006, Vhumbhani Sitole, 3, handled an explosive device which he found in the Schurveberg area. It exploded and injured him seriously.

His parents instituted a damages claim against the City of Tshwane and the minister of defence on his behalf and their other two children.

On July 18, 2011, at the Phomolong informal settlement in Atteridgeville West, Amos Khoza made a fire to destroy garden refuse where he stayed with his wife and son Njabulo Khoza, 3.

The fire caused an explosive device to explode, which was, unknown to the family, buried in the soil.

Khoza and his son died and his wife was seriously injured.

She too instituted a damages claim.

While both Tshwane and the minister did not dispute the facts, they were at loggerheads as to who had to pay what to the families.

The minister felt that at most, the department was responsible for 20% of the damages.

Tshwane, on the other hand, felt each of them were liable for 50%.

The dispute was facilitated by Judge van der Merwe, who last month ordered that both were 50% liable for the multi million rand claim.

The issue of how much who should receive, will now be dealt with by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Chilling evidence was heard during the facilitation hearing of how dangerous this area in fact still is. It was used during World War II as a bombing range and later tons of mines, tank shells, hand-grenades and mortars were dumped here.

Experts said that the Schurveberg area, where part of Atteridgeville is situated, was since the 1930s used as a rifle and weapons rage for military exercises until the range was relocated in the 1980s.

In 1945, a large number of unexploded devices were brought in and buried in pits there.

In 1986 the military destroyed 2 486 live devices there.

About six tons of explosive-free scrap metal was recovered and removed.

The area was from time to time swept and more explosives found and destroyed.

Over time, residents also recovered explosives.

The minister handed the area over to Tshwane in 1991, and advised that further action should be taken to sweep the area.

During that time people flocked to the southern part of the range and built shacks.

Judge van der Merwe remarked that nobody could stop them invading the area.

The minister denied further responsibility as the land was transferred to Tshwane. The defence force had done all it could to clear the area, although it could not achieve 100% clearance.

A company, Mechem, subsequently quoted Tshwane about R7 million to sweep the area for military debris, but this was not accepted by the City.

A former City employee said while he worked in the area, a resident told him there was “something funny” at his home.

The man explained that while he was making a fire to cook, he noticed that the “ground burnt” each time.

Investigations revealed that when he dug his pit latrine, he dug through ancient ammunition crates. He used the earth as floor cover for his cooking area.

The entire area was littered with cordite - smokeless explosives.

Counsel for Tshwane meanwhile told Judge Van der Merwe that it was 50% liable for the two claims, as it took transfer of the property knowing that there remained dangerous explosives in the soil which could injure people living or coming onto the land.

It said that it should have refused transfer until the military cleared it.

But Tshwane held the view the minister was more to blame.

Judge Van der Merwe found that neither Tshwane nor the minister were reckless or callous in the handling of the situation.

“It appears as if they did what they could to safeguard future inhabitants of the area until they were prevented from doing so any further,” he said.

He was told that once people flocked to the area it was near impossible to sweep it without evacuating them.

But he voiced his concern about possible future incidents in this area. “I feel myself duty bound to raise the issue.”

He said he was referring to the fact that people are now invading the area further to the southern parts of range, further against the hill.

“Concern was expressed that the area may even be more dangerous than the area involved in this facilitation process.”

He said while he cannot express himself regarding liability should anybody in future be injured or killed in the newly occupied area, he felt that the parties should seriously consider better and proper means to clear the unoccupied areas for debris, before people move onto the land.

The Pretoria News in 2011 reported that according to the City, plans were in an advanced stage to relocate thousands living here. Nothing has come of this.

Pretoria News