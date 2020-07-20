Blaze rages through Plastic View again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - At least 400 families were displaced after fire engulfed 79 shacks in Plastic View informal settlement, east of the city, on Saturday morning. Four people needed medical attention. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person was rushed to Mamelodi Hospital with burns on his face and head as well as an injury suffered after he fell. Mabaso said another person needed medical attention for excessive smoke inhalation, and was rushed to the Stanza Bopape Community Healthcare Centre. Residents said it was the second time in two years that the affected section had caught fire. Residents who live on the periphery of the fire’s reach were able to save their beds and blankets, but most of their neighbours lost all their belongings, except the clothes on their backs.

Johannes Ralepelle said that when the fire started spreading it was more important to save their lives and those of their children than their identification documents and clothes.

Mmamotheo Mpapeya said: “I lived next to the shack that burnt first, and I can tell you that it was a candle that started the fire. We always told that man to remember not to fall asleep with his candle on.

“I was woken up by my own shack when it started burning so fast. I saved my two children.”

Mabaso said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Meanwhile the Urology Hospital in Pretoria donated food parcels to the Red Cross Society in Arcadia on Mandela Day for the benefit of vulnerable community members on Saturday.

Hospital marketing and stakeholder manager Narisscia Erasmus said the will and drive to help the vulnerable remained strong and intact.

She said: “We partnered with our outsourced catering company CSG Food Solution to do something special for Mandela Day and reached out to the Red Cross to find out what we could do to help.

“Then they said we could donate food parcels, and we gladly put together 300 food parcels. We understand that people are losing jobs and families are going hungry. We couldn’t miss an opportunity to help people.”

Red Cross manager for the Arcadia branch Johannes Sibiya said: “We are much appreciative of the hospital and CSG Food Solutions, because these donations will be distributed to vulnerable communities and families.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News