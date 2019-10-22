Blaze rips through Mooiplaas informal settlement









MOOIPLAAS residents try to salvage what was left after fire gutted their shacks yesterday morning. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It took Rudzani Ramphai less than 10 minutes to get to the spaza shop - and in that time all her belongings went up in flames. The heavily pregnant Mooiplaas informal settlement resident and 70 others were yesterday left with no roofs over their heads after a fire gutted 29 shacks at about 9am. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said all residents escaped unharmed. The residents said a paraffin stove which was left unattended caused the fire. Ramphai said she went to buy bread. On her return she got the shock of her life seeing her shack up in flames. Among things lost in the fire were clothes for her unborn baby.

“I watched everything burn down. I’m left with no plan and nowhere to sleep; all my relatives are in Limpopo. I am not sure what caused the fire as I wasn’t around when it started.

“The only thing I have left to my name is my ID and a purse as those are the things I took with me to the shop. I had already bought clothes for my baby, but I have nothing left as they were all burnt,” she said.

Ramphai was among those who were looking through the ash and debris, with the hope of finding some items that could be useful.

Edmund Matlala said he was inside the house when his wife alerted him to the fire. However, putting it out was impossible because it spread quickly owing to a lack of water.

“The moment I saw the fire, I tried putting it out with water, but there was just not enough; in no time all the shacks caught fire,” he said.

The unemployed Matlala said he lost his only source of income; renting shacks to those in need.

“I had people who were renting and that’s how I made an income. Now I don’t have anything. I am only left with the clothes I am wearing, and I don’t have a plan of where I am going to sleep tonight with my children and wife.”

Petrus Chabalala, chairperson of the SA National Civic Organisation in the area, said the situation could have been prevented. He said it was time the government intervened.

Residents from the informal settlement have been promised by the provincial government and the City of Tshwane that they would occupy the new RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 27.

But residents from Olievenhoutbosch have taken over the houses and vowed that “blood would be shed” if the province and Tshwane allocated the RDP homes to their Mooiplaas counterparts.

Chabalala said it took longer for the fire brigade to respond to the fire because the streets were narrow.

“Help arrived after the fire had gutted the shacks. We are really suffering here; we have no water and if this was not the case, the fire could have been put out before destroying the number of shacks it did.

“The fire people were complaining that the streets are too small, which is something we’ve been saying should be resolved. “It is time government intervened. This place has been in existence for more than 40 years, yet it has not been developed. People here were supposed to have been moved to their houses in Olievenhoutbosch but it is not happening,” Chabalala said.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services arrived late yesterday at the scene of shack fires in Bremmer Street near the R80 (Mabopane highway). An unconfirmed number of shacks were on fire.

The firefighters managed to contain the fire's spread due to prevailing winds in the area.

Three people with minor injuries were treated and taken to Pretoria West Hospital.

Mabaso said disaster management was activated to assess the number of displaced and affected.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department had to divert traffic on Bremmer Street travelling north and south to one side of the road.

