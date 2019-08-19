Blind author Kamogelo Mogajane. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - Blind author Kamogelo Mogajane lives up to the notion that says: “success comes from pain, pain comes from trial, trial comes from a vision, and vision comes from a person.” He said it simply meant a person builds their own personality and future.

The 20-year-old residing in Soshanguve and originally from Daveyton has written three books.

His third and most recent book is titled Strong Woman. The 20-year-old is also a director on different stage drama plays and is also a pianist at local jazz sessions.

He said Strong Woman, was based on the reality and hardships women face in a polygamy family, and the woman on the cover is his mother Mirriam. He clarified that he only used his mother as the face of polygamy because he grew up in a family that practised polygamy but was in no way negatively affected like the book suggested.

He said the message in the book was directed at all South Africans because South Africa was filled with cases of gender-based violence.

As a young writer his goal was to educate and uplift South Africans through writing and drama.

His other two books are titled Mpepumpepu a Pedi poetry book and Sebatakgomo.

Immediately after receiving his matric results from Philadelphia Secondary School in Soshanguve block L in January, he enrolled himself for a computer course at the South African National Council for the Blind.

“Writing helps me express what I'm feeling at that moment and share with people through motivational talks. The only thing I fail to do now is to write poetry, because I'm used to reading mature books,” he said.

Mogajane said his plan was to develop young writers' talents at schools on writing manuscripts.

Pretoria News