There are teams that will want to improve, there are those who will want to make a statement, and there are those who will want to be consistent and build on what they did in the series opener. Point is, there will be a number of teams that will be on different kind of missions in the Mother City this weekend after what went down in Dubai. Here are three of them
Fiji
The mission? Redemption
Last weekend marked the first time the Olympic champions did not make the quarter-finals of the Dubai event.