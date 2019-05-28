Neil Powell says the SA Sevens team’s defeat to Australia in London was one of their worst performances of the season. BackpagePix

After a disappointing result in London, Blitzbok coach Neil Powell says he is looking to mix things up at the final tournament in Paris after securing automatic entry to the Tokyo Olympics. The Blitzboks ended in joint seventh place at the weekend, but they secured fourth spot in the 2018-19 World Sevens Series. The top four teams in the World Series were guaranteed automatic qualification to the Games in 2020, and the USA, Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa have booked those slots after the weekend’s action.

“One of our main aims at the start of the season was to make sure we qualify in the top four in order to get that automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said Powell.

The Blitzboks crashed out of Cup contention against Australia in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

“We ticked that box and we are grateful and pleased with that. It does ease the disappointment of our performances here on the second day a bit. Our match against Australia was probably our worst all season as we simply didn’t play near to what we are capable of and supposed to,” Powell said.

The Springbok Sevens coach will welcome back some valuable experience in Paris.

Cecil Afrika and Mfundo Ndhlovu have been called up to join the team as injury replacements for Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stedman Gans when the 10th tournament takes place at the Stade Jean-Bouin this weekend.

Arendse (concussion) and Gans (hand) picked up their injuries at the London Sevens.

The last of Ndlovu’s three tournaments for the Blitzboks was in Las Vegas in March, where he picked up a wrist injury. He was replaced by Arendse for the Vancouver leg of the World Series. He has scored three tries in 14 matches. Afrika injured his hamstring a year ago in London and this will be his first appearance in the 2018-19 World Series, following a long rehabilitation period.

“I am happy to be able to bring someone with Cecil’s experience into the team, while Mfundo has shown in the past that he can play at this level. This is also a great opportunity for him to gain more experience. He was probably a bit unlucky to miss out in selection in the first place,” Powell said. “I am very happy for Cecil, who came back from a long-term injury, and I’m pleased that we can give him an opportunity before the season ends.

“We want to start some of the guys who did not do so in the past and experiment with one or two players in a position where we could see them perform in future.”

Ndhlovu was also an injury replacement in France a year ago.

“Last year I replaced Branco du Preez in Paris and myself and Dewald Human, who replaced Cecil, joined the guys in France. This time it is me and Cecil going,” Ndhlovu said. “It is never nice to replace an injured player and good luck to Kurt and Stedman, I hope they have safe travels back to South Africa and a quick recovery. For me, I will do whatever to bring energy to the guys and make sure I am executing my roles and responsibilities.”

The Blitzboks will face Australia, Wales and Kenya in Pool B of the Paris Sevens.

Blitzboks’ schedule for Saturday:

11.44am vs Wales

3.10pm vs Kenya

6.58pm: vs Australia