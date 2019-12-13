Boeremag conjugal rights case postponed again









RIËTTE PRETORIUS, wife of jailed Boeremag member Wilhelm Pretorius, with her mother-in-law Minnie Pretorius in the High Court earlier this year. Zelda Venter Pretoria - Convicted Boeremag member Wilhelm Pretorius’s application to have conjugal rights with his wife, Riëtte in jail was once again postponed indefinitely. If the authorities have their way, Pretorius will never have his conjugal rights while in jail. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, was yesterday told that the Justice Ministry and prison authorities were not ready to deal with the matter. They instructed senior advocates to fight Pretorius’s application, but the legal eagles were not yet ready to proceed. Attorney Jeanne de Lange, of the State Attorney’s Office, said in an affidavit that a postponement of the case would not harm either Pretorius or his wife at this stage.

“Since the applicant’s wife is already pregnant, he will suffer little prejudice should a postponement be granted,” she told Judge Jody Kollapen.

But Riëtte gave birth four months ago to a baby boy, which she told the Pretoria News yesterday was bouncy and doing very well.

Pretorius described in papers filed last year that he struggled to get his wife pregnant as he was behind bars.

Following numerous applications, he received permission from the department and the court to donate sperm via artificial insemination in jail.

But Pretorius said as they wanted a large family and neither he, at 40, nor his wife, who is in her late thirties, were getting any younger, they needed intimate visits in jail.

He is serving a 25-year jail term at the Zonderwater prison outside Cullinan.

Pretorius asked that these private marriage visits be handled by Correctional Services in such a way as to safeguard their human dignity.

When the case came before the court in March for the first time, Riëtte was about 19 weeks pregnant via artificial insemination.

Pretorius stated at length the “frustrations” and hurdles they had to overcome to enable the insemination process. He said there were numerous attempts to gather sperm at the prison where he was, but this proved problematic.

Some of the challenges included that Correctional Services took their time to approve the process, and it was also not always possible to have the doctor go to prison at the same time that his wife was ovulating.

When both the wife and the doctor were there during one of the rare occasions and everything was in place, Pretorius was not able to produce the desired product due to all the anxiety and rush around the process.

”No stimulus is allowed at the correctional centre, which made the situation difficult,” Pretorius stated.

He said when he and his wife became engaged in February 2017, they agreed that they wanted to start a family as soon as possible.

Once they married in jail a few months later, he obtained the services of a doctor and paid for the costs involved in artificial insemination.

Several bids for his freedom and that of his father Dr Letts Pretorius as well as brother Dr Johan Pretorius, who are jailed with him, failed this year.

The only hope at this stage Pretorius has to father his desired large family, is if his conjugal rights are granted.

Pretorius was, meanwhile, yesterday guarded in court by several armed Correctional Services guards.

He and his wife were only able to communicate over a distance in court.

Pretoria News