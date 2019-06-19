MINNIE Pretorius, left, wife of Dr Lets Pretorius and mother of Wilhelm and Johan Pretorius, in court with Riëtte Pretorius yesterday.

Pretoria - The convicted Boeremag family, father Lets Pretorius and his two sons, doctors Wilhelm and Johan Pretorius, want to be released from jail as they feel that their legal rights were trampled on during and after their lengthy trial. The three were among a group of 21 who were sentenced in 2013 on charges relating to high treason. They are serving sentences of between 20 and 25 years imprisonment at the high security Zonderwater Prison outside Cullinan, east of Pretoria.

Wilhelm approached the court last month where he, among others, asked to have conjugal rights with his wife, Riëtte Pretorius, in jail. In that application, which is still pending, Wilhelm explained in detail how he and his wife struggled to become pregnant via artificial insemination while he is in jail.

He received special permission from the court and Correctional Services to obtain the help of a doctor to assist them with this process.

His heavily pregnant wife was, meanwhile, in Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday, with her mother-in-law, Minnie Pretorius, to listen to her husband’s latest bid for freedom.

She was extremely upset and tearful as Correctional Services refused Wilhelm permission to attend yesterday’s hearing.

The Pretorius family asked Judge Peter Mabuse for the permanent release of the father and sons. This, they said, was because their constitutional rights to a fair trial were violated.

Their advocate, Professor Herclaar Booysen, argued that due to the fact that their trial was unfair, their subsequent incarceration was unfair.

They have also lodged complaints in this regard with the UN Human Rights Committee. Booysen said if the court was not inclined to order their release based on their “unfair” trial, second prize would be their temporary release pending the outcome of the issue before the international tribunal.

Booysen said if one took into account the time they have spent in jail following their arrest and subsequent sentence, they have been “unlawfully” incarcerated for about 21 years. He told Judge Mabuse that according to him, they had a very good chance of being freed by the international tribunal.

He said their application for release was based on three violations of the judicial process. This includes that five years after their sentence, they still could not succeed to have their appeal bid accepted by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein. This is because the high court refused to give them the original trial record - which runs up to more than 62000 pages.

The SCA, on the other hand, said it cannot accept the appeal application without these documents.

Booysen also argued that their right to a lawfully constituted court was infringed, as the law determines that assessors only serve until the verdict. In this case, however, trial Judge Eben Jordaan allowed the assessors to remain until the end of the case.

“A court which was composed wrongly cannot make a lawful decision. Thus their convictions and sentences were unlawful, as well as their incarceration We ask that their trial be declared unlawful,” he said.

Judge Mabuse several times questioned whether he had the jurisdiction to overturn another high court judge’s verdict. This was also the main arguments by counsel for the government and the Justice Ministry. They said a high court cannot merely overturn another high court finding. According to their argument only a court of higher instance, such as an appeal court, had the power to do this.

The respondents asked the court to turn down the application and to slap the Pretorius family with the legal costs. Judge Mabuse questioned how he could expect them to pay if they had been in jail for years and did not have an income.

But governments’ legal teams said in light of the many applications brought by Wilhelm in recent times, he may have assets somewhere.

Judgment was reserved.

