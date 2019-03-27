Riëtte Pretorius wants conjugal rights with her jailed Boeremag husband Dr Wilhelm Pretorius. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - The young wife of one of the convicted Boeremag members wants the court to enforce her conjugal rights with her husband. Riëtte Pretorius, the wife of Dr Wilhelm Pretorius, is also pregnant with his child; he will become a father despite the fact that he has been behind bars for about 16 years.

This surprise revelation was made yesterday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, during an application made by Riëtte.

She asked for the temporary release of her husband, his brother Dr Johan Pretorius and her father-in-law Dr Lets Pretorius, pending the outcome of an application due to be served before the UN’s Human Rights Commission for their release.

They are all serving jail time at the Zonderwater prison in Cullinan, ranging between 20 and 25 years.

Apart from arguing that their incarceration was unlawful, Riëtte’s advocate told Judge Cassim Sardiwalla that she was pregnant and was entitled to have her husband and family with her during this time.

An application is also still pending before the court against Correctional Services to enforce her conjugal rights with her husband.

Riette, however, did not want to comment on this nor on her pregnancy. She would not say how it happened or how far pregnant she was.

She insisted that yesterday’s application was about the “unfair treatment” her husband and in-laws were subjected to.

It is, however, believed that she became pregnant through artificial insemination and with the blessing of the prison authorities. The couple married a few years ago in the jail.

Judge Sardiwalla meanwhile yesterday dismissed Riëtte’s application to have her husband and in-laws freed pending their international bid. The judge did not hear the merits of the case, but from the start questioned why this application was now urgent given the fact that the Pretorius family had been in jail for years.

Her advocate then made the ­revelation that she was pregnant with Wilhelm’s child and that she was entitled to have her husband and family with her.

The judge pointed out that she was not the one in jail and that she could deliver her child in the hospital of her choice. He said this did not make the application urgent.

It was then argued on her behalf that they had been unlawfully in jail for the past 16 years. This was a violation of the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the judge was told.

Judge Sardiwalla was told that the Pretorius father and sons were launching their own application to be freed on June 18 at the high court. He commented that all these issues could then be vented at the high court.

He struck the matter from the roll and slapped Riëtte with the legal bill.

