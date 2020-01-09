The school’s principal, George Sono, previously said they were hoping for a 100% pass rate with quality marks that would get learners admitted into universities.
And yesterday, it was broad smiles, joy and happiness as learners went to collect their statements after obtaining 64 Bachelor’s Degree passes, 49 Diploma and 19 Higher Certificate passes.
Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, most learners said they were already admitted at higher learning institutions to study engineering-related courses.
One of them was elated Ofentse Malatji, 19, who said she did it with the support of her teachers and family.