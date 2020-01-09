Bokgoni Technical in Atteridgeville school celebrates 100% pass rate









Bokgoni Technical Secondary School in Atteridgeville matriculants celebrate after receiving their results. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Bokgoni Technical Secondary School in Atteridgeville is basking in the glory of its achievement after obtaining a 100% pass rate. The school’s principal, George Sono, previously said they were hoping for a 100% pass rate with quality marks that would get learners admitted into universities. And yesterday, it was broad smiles, joy and happiness as learners went to collect their statements after obtaining 64 Bachelor’s Degree passes, 49 Diploma and 19 Higher Certificate passes. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, most learners said they were already admitted at higher learning institutions to study engineering-related courses. One of them was elated Ofentse Malatji, 19, who said she did it with the support of her teachers and family.

“I am over the moon. All this was achieved through the support of my family and, of course, the teachers they really pushed us to work really hard.

“Our teachers really gave attention to all learners and made sure no one was struggling, hence the 100% pass.

“I have been accepted at the Tshwane University of Technology to study mechanical engineering,” she said.

Daphney Ramoshaba said she passed even after losing her mother weeks before her final exams.

“Just two weeks before my exams, I lost my mom after a short illness so you can imagine what I went through during that period.

“But I soldiered on and today I made it,” she said.

Teachers were also over the moon, saying things were difficult three years ago before the new management took over, including a new principal at the school.

The school moved from getting a 30% pass rate three years ago to 100%.

Pretoria News