Children from Early Childhood Development centres presenting an item at the Born to Read programme launch at the Olievenhoutbosch community library. Picture: Abigail Moyo

Pretoria - Issues around problems of illiteracy in South Africa were tactically tackled at the Born to Reach programme launch that took place at the Olievenhoutbosch community library earlier today. Parents and principals of several Early Childhood Development (ECD) organisations came together to support the launch and deeply expressed their happiness towards the programme.

The Born to Read initiative is specially aimed at developing literacy levels of small children in disadvantaged communities.

Programme Director, Vusimuzi Godlo said that he was not happy with the high statistics of illiterate children in the country and encouraged parents to engage their children in reading sessions from an early age.

“It does not matter how old your child is but the sooner you start teaching them to read the better. Education is key and we must start believing in our children’s future,” Godlo said.

“We want to motivate our children to use libraries that are provided to us by our government instead of being hooked up in drugs and mischievous activities,” he added.

Sunshine Day Care and Stimulation Principal, Adelaide Ngobene said that the launch has taught her the importance of setting a good foundation in your child's life and that there are many other ways to make children enjoy reading.

“The best way to bond with your child is by reading to them and helping them understand the dominant message behind what they are reading because that helps them grow cognitively,” she said.

The Department of Community and Social Development Services, Deputy Director Sipho Banda said that they were going to carry on with the programme to all municipalities around the region empowering parents and ECD teachers to teach young children how to read.

Pretoria News