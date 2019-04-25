WYNAND STRYDOM and Nikita van Heerden with their 2-year-old son Francois, who has survived Wilms’ tumour, or nephroblastoma cancer. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Centurion couple Wynand Strydom and Nikita van Heerden admire their resilient son Francois, who survived Wilms’ tumour, also known as nephroblastoma cancer. Aged just 2, Francois has undergone four sessions of chemotherapy, coupled with a four-hour surgery to remove a tumour caused by a rare cancer.

His father said no one could ever be prepared to hear that their child had a life-threatening illness.

“Parents have a lot to manage after a child is diagnosed with cancer. The first few weeks can be overwhelming. But with the right support structure and the diagnosed person’s will to live, victory is almost always inevitable.”

Echoing those sentiments was Nikita, who said: “If your child has been diagnosed with cancer, there are no right or wrong feelings.

“Some parents have trouble believing that this is happening. Others cry. Other parents focus on making treatment decisions.

“My boy underwent four sessions of chemotherapy; despite this, we were amazed at how strong he was, having lost no hair and not appearing sick. If that is not inspiring, I don’t know what is.”

After returning home from Mozambique in February, the parents became concerned when they felt a lump in his stomach.

“At first we thought he might have been a bit constipated,” Wynand said.

According to the parents, his bowels were regular, but they nonetheless decided to take him to the doctor, who immediately suspected his spleen had become enlarged. He was referred for further tests.

A CT scan soon revealed a tumour on his kidney. The parents were told the tumour was what was known as nephroblastoma, and the entire kidney and surrounding lymph nodes would have to be removed.

Their friends and family, including local businesses, helped both emotionally and financially. Then last Tuesday, Francois underwent an operation at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

“We did everything possible to stay optimistic. We prayed, got people from other different countries to pray with us,” Wynand said.

The tumour, along with one of the boy’s kidneys and the surrounding lymph nodes, were removed completely. The father said Francois had also inspired his two older sisters. “They look at him as a hero of note.”

