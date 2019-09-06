Pretoria - The Pienaarspoort families of two 13-year-old boys who were found dead have said the police dragged their feet in helping them to find their sons when they reported their disappearance. Pontso Magaoga and Lungani Hobyane went missing on Saturday afternoon. Their bodies were found in a dam near an open area on Wednesday evening.

In the past week, the country has been shocked and angered by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, female karate and boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, and numerous other cases of kidnapping and attack son women and children.

Pontso’s father, Samuel Magaoga, said he was still coming to terms with the death of his first-born child. “My son told me he was going out to play with his friends at around 4pm. He promised to be home an hour later.

“After 6pm we started getting worried. I asked his friend’s family who also said their son was not home. We joined forces with the Hobyane family and started searching for them in the areas where they normally played. When we could not find them, we decided to go to the SAPS for assistance in searching.

“We were told to wait 24 hours and they would call us when they come out to help search for the boys. They never came until Monday. We continued our search. The SAPS K9 Unit members came on Monday, searched for 30 minutes and said they could not find anything and were tired.”

On Tuesday a different unit searched for the boys, but also could not find them. On Wednesday different units searched and discovered the bodies. “We are extremely sad because he was a good boy and we had so much confidence in him and we looked forward to great things, only for his life to be cut short so tragically,” Magaoga said.

“SAPS should have attended to this case we could have found these kids alive. They did not take the case or us seriously and that also pains me a lot because we went up and down alone and received assistance late.”

He said he had no idea who would want to harm the boys. “We were told they were found in a dam and drowned, but we have no idea who may have done this or how they ended up in that body of water.”

Pontso's uncle, Morris Maubane, said the police had to change their stance towards parents who report their children missing.

“They need to take us families seriously. When we report our children missing, they should prioritise it because we know our children’s patterns.

“I will miss that boy so much and it pains me because we do not know what he would have become as his life was cut short it is very heartbreaking,” said Maubane.

The mother of Lungane, Nothembi Hobyane, said she had been unable to eat since her son went missing on Saturday as his death was so unreal to her.

She said police should have acted earlier and perhaps the boys could have been found safe. “This is a big loss to our family even as a young boy he was a loving and respectful boy who we could rely on as a family. If anyone was responsible for these innocent boys’ deaths I hope he is brought to book.

"The police and government should truly safeguard residents we are losing children and women every day and this is a problem,” said the grief-stricken mother.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they would investigate the way the parents were treated when they went to report the matter.