Brad Binder keeps the good vibes going









Brad Binder celebrates his victory at the Sepang International Circuit yesterday. EPA Pretoria - South Africa’s Brad Binder kept the nation’s good vibes going when he claimed a second successive win, and fourth of the Moto2 season, after he dominated the Malaysian Grand Prix yesterday. Binder, starting from the front of the grid, led from the first lap in a near perfect race, ultimately winning by 0.758 seconds. He did have a slight wobble on lap four, momentarily losing first place to Alex Marques but quickly re-established his lead and from thereon in hardly looked back to claim the win, according to Motorsport.com. The victory, however, was not enough to keep Binder’s slight title ambitions alive as second-placed Marques of Spain wrapped up the Moto2 World Championship with one race to spare. Last weekend Binder, racing for KTM Ajo this season, had a blinder of a race, cruising to victory in the Australian Grand Prix, adding to titles won at the Austrian and Aragon Grand Prix earlier this season. After a torrid start to the year, the South African also scored podiums in the Dutch TT, Germany, Great Britain and Thailand. Binder said afterwards that he had given his “absolute all” in the race. The Potchefstroom-born rider is now second in the standings and could well end there, if he has a strong finish at the last race of the season in Valencia in a fortnight. That will be his final race in the Moto2 category as he makes a step up to MotoGP next year for KTM.

Meanwhile, Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales staved off MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s spectacular charge to win the Malaysian Grand Prix for his second win of the 2019 season at the Sepang International Circuit yesterday.

A week after crashing out in the final lap at Phillip Island to allow Marquez to win the season’s penultimate race in Australia, Vinales made sure there was no repeat of the heartbreak. The 24-year-old built an early lead and then put on a near-flawless race to stay clear of fellow Spaniard Marquez, who finished second after beginning 11th.

“I felt I had a big potential just passing the first lap,” Vinales said afterwards.

“I took the lead in the first... and kept pushing, pushing, pushing. I’m so happy, the team did a great job.”

Vinales dedicated his victory to Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar, who died after a crash in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) race at Sepang on Saturday.

Marquez surged through the clutter to break into the top four in the first lap itself after a late switch to a soft rear tyre though Vinales continued to elude him.

The Respol Honda rider said his strategy was not different from the one that paid dividends in Australia.

“It was an incredible race,” said Marquez, whose points haul of 395 is now a new record in a season, eclipsing Jorge Lorenzo’s 383 in 2010.

“Vinales was faster than us today and I saw that the chance was only like in Phillip Island - stay just behind him.

“Once he took (a lead of) one second and half, I tried to keep there but then I did a mistake and it got to two seconds and half. I’m happy for my race.”

He too took a moment to condole Munandar’s death.

“We cannot forget Munandar, he was a young rider. I met him once, he was a nice guy but unfortunately for (the) motorcycle (world), sometimes these things happen,” Marquez said.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso finished third, denying Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi a podium place.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh, failing to reproduce the speed which earned him pole position on Saturday.

Marquez had sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand last month. Reuters

