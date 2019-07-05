Ronwen Williams has looked lively at Afcon. Gavin Barker BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is impressed by the exploits of national team keepers Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet at the Africa Cup of Nations. In Bafana’s group stage opener against Ivory Coast coach Stuart Baxter surprised many by starting Williams, who has had an unpleasant relationship with South African supporters since his disastrous game against Brazil in 2014. Baxter’s gamble paid off as Williams made the scoreline respectable by ensuring his team only went down 1-0 to the Elephants. In the second game against neighbours Namibia, Keet took to the field. Keet looked lacklustre and out of position, but did enough to keep a clean sheet as SA won 1-0. In the last game of the group stage against Morocco, Williams returned between the sticks and looked lively once more but was let down by a lapse of concentration from his defenders as Morocco won 1-0.

“I think both boys have done extremely well,” Baloyi said. “In the first game, Ronwen kept us in the game. Obviously, Darren played well again. But if you remember in the last tournaments, we’ve had howlers from goalkeepers. So, in that department we’ve done well.”

One of the two keepers will likely face their biggest test of the tournament when they mind the goals against hosts Egypt in the last 16 at Afcon tomorrow. The South Africans may have only won one of their three group stage matches, but they got a lifeline to progress to the next round of the competition as they were one of the best four third-placed finishers - thanks to a number of favours from other teams. Baloyi believes that SA’s biggest downfall in the competition has been the application of too many tactics instead of using their strengths.

“We went into this tournament knowing that it won’t be easy,” he admitted. “I think the boys were unfortunate to lose in the last minute against Morocco. But I still believe that with the types of players that we have in the team, we are not bold enough to go all out, attack teams and play our own football. We tend to give oppositions too much respect and I fear that’s what we are going to do against Egypt. As much as I love this country and support Bafana, the only way we are going to beat Egypt is if our boys go out and play the way we beat Nigeria away in the qualifiers.”

Furthermore, in light of their unsatisfactory performances in Egypt, Bafana supporters taunted the team of “not failing to cease the nation” yet again. Baxter didn’t take that criticism kindly, bemoaning how a nation with a population of almost 57 million people would back them to fail.

“I am hoping that us saying (these words to the team) will get to the ears of these boys and the coach. I am hoping that they won’t take it in a bad way that we are criticising them but because we know they can beat the best in the continent,” Baloyi said.