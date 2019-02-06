The HM Pitje stadium in Mamelodi. Bongani Shilubane

AS THE #MakeMamelodiGreatAgain campaign gains momentum and residents of the township east of Pretoria gear up to make it relevant again, the number of abandoned sports facilities continues to increase and bother them. Calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene or risk losing their votes in the elections are thus being made.

Community leader and front runner of the #BringBackHMPitje campaign Tsaka Tsepedi said they had lost confidence in the government as efforts to get the once glorious stadium restored are ignored. Tsepedi is a card carrying member of the ANC and he said residents of Mamelodi had the power to tip the political scales.

“We showed the ANC during the last municipal elections that ‘our vote was our voice’ and subsequent to that, the DA won. So we are warning them again this time around with the general election - ‘No Pitje, No Vote’.”

He said Mamelodi residents would not vote for the ruling party if they were not told of a solid way forward for the refurbishment of the dilapidated HM Pitje stadium.

“It’s that simple,” Tsepedi said.

The government needed to show itself as a caring organisation.

“I don’t want the stadium to be refurbished because I’m a Mamelodi Sundowns fan and I want them to play there. I’m concerned about the future soccer legends and athletes that the stadium has the potential to groom.”

Tsepedi said the dilapidated state of the facility in Mamelodi west also contributed to the high drug problem they were faced with as a community, and which they put down to the lack of sports facilities: “It is boredom. An idle mind leads them to destructive activities. Some of the drug users are talented and need a nurturing environment like the HM Pitje.”

Tsepedi’s “No Pitje, No Vote” campaign has gained traction in Mamelodi, and has become the daily discourse among residents. Social media is also abuzz with the campaign, with sports legends even jumping on to the bandwagon.

Mass meetings will be held from this month to devise a solid way forward to push the government to refurbish the stadium: “We urge all concerned residents, business people and sports fanatics to support the cause; all forms of support will be appreciated. It can be monetary so as to print pamphlets, or psychologically to keep the spirit alive,” he said.

The chief director of Corporate Services at the Department of Arts, Culture and Recreation, Chris Lekalala, said the stadium was a contentious issue that the department had been dealing with throughout the years. He said investigations were under way as to how the R80million meant to refurbish the stadium before 2010 was used or not used.

Lekalala also said that they have been in continual engagements with the community of Mamelodi, but each time they presented a plan about the stadium the community told them to amend the plans.

“The last meeting we had with them was in November last year, and they told us to amend our plans because they were not satisfied.”

Lekalala said they will be meeting with community members again as soon as possible to both discuss the fate of the stadium and assure them of their intentions to fix it up.

The stadium, home to the African Champions Sundowns and host to numerous festivals, has been dysfunctional and dormant since 2005.

Previously, the stadium was identified by the provincial Department of Sports, Arts Recreation and Culture as one of the four stadiums in Gauteng to be upgraded as part of the legacy programme ahead of the World Cup in 2010.

Three World Cups later the stadium is still in a dire condition.

It remains non-compliant with safety and construction regulations and as such no occupational certificates have been issued.

Millions of rands have been pumped into the refurbishment of the stadium - started in 2006 by the Tshwane Metro Council and the Gauteng provincial government.

But, to date, emergency and seating requirements are not up to basic standards; the angle of the seating is dangerous and pitch visibility is obsolete in certain sections of the stands.

The pitch is a sore sight and the toilets and changing rooms reek of a strong stench.