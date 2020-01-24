Broadcaster Percy Sleash in bid to aid homeless









PERCY SLEASH SA is working towards uplifting the welfare of homeless people. Pretoria - When not behind the microphone and on stage, churning out hit songs or as programme director, Percy Sleash SA is working hard to make life easy for the homeless. Born Isaac Percy Mabasa and as Pretorian as the iconic jacaranda tree, the SMU FM breakfast show host has started an initiative titled #TheGenerationalHoboHomelessDrive. Through it, he encourages the public to donate clothes and blankets to be distributed to homeless people in the capital. In addition, he is already part of The Clean Up Squad, which assists nyaope users by sending them to rehabilitation facilities. And his latest offering from the studio is Ga Monate-Nate, which is expected to be released towards the end of last year. He has just finished his part of the vocals on the debut Afro-house single by DJ Edit - real name Kennedy Mudzuli - which is expected to be released in March.

Through #TheGenerationalHoboHomelessDrive, Sleash said they were calling on all people who wanted to donate clothes, food and blankets, among other things.

“Homeless can be generational. We identified this as an organisation and are trying the help, even if it is in a small way.”

He said the idea dawned on him after he featured in a role as a “hobo” on SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy towards the end of last year.

“Well, after the episode in which I featured was aired, it touched lots of people out there. Its popularity left me thinking about the real hobo who is vulnerable to all sorts of conditions, but has no one to turn to for help. The initiative was conceived with this in mind. The support has been amazing and overwhelming.”

To help, contact Percy Sleash at 076 260 1825, or via the campaign’s Facebook page.

Pretoria News