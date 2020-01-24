Born Isaac Percy Mabasa and as Pretorian as the iconic jacaranda tree, the SMU FM breakfast show host has started an initiative titled #TheGenerationalHoboHomelessDrive. Through it, he encourages the public to donate clothes and blankets to be distributed to homeless people in the capital.
In addition, he is already part of The Clean Up Squad, which assists nyaope users by sending them to rehabilitation facilities.
And his latest offering from the studio is Ga Monate-Nate, which is expected to be released towards the end of last year.
He has just finished his part of the vocals on the debut Afro-house single by DJ Edit - real name Kennedy Mudzuli - which is expected to be released in March.